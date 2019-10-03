Pacific FC drop points to floundering Halifax Wanderers

Pacific FC has now failed to win any of their last three matches, with Wednesday night’s draw the latest in a line of disappointing results.

Arguably this one may sting the most as it came against the weakest opposition. Halifax Wanderers currently sit at the bottom of the table. They have had an abysmal fall season having drawn their last six matches and they haven’t registered a win since July 5.

READ MORE: Pacific FC, Dodd’s Furniture team up for local food banks

Things started well as PFC created lots of scoring chances early. Pacific midfielder Victor Blasco tested Halifax goalkeeper Christian Oxner first, with a shot from close range. PFCs Zach Verhoven also came close, getting a shot over the HFX keeper only to see it go a whisker wide.

Blasco eventually found the back of the net in the 31st minute with a free-kick. Just outside the right side of the box he curled the ball around the wall and into the top corner giving the keeper no chance.

Olé! 🇪🇸🎯@victorblasco_ only scores from distance. Shot of the match, without fail, goes to the Spaniard for lovely lil free kick that put @Pacificfccpl up one over @HfxWanderersFC! pic.twitter.com/Qo9f3Xn0dU — OneSoccer (@onesoccer) October 3, 2019

That would be one of Blasco’s last contributions as he picked up an injury shortly after the second half began. PFC will hope it’s nothing serious as he is currently their second-leading scorer (six goals).

Wanderers finally gained some momentum in the second half with a little over a half-hour to play. Putting more shots on net and upping their possession stats.

In the 80th minute, they made it count with a goal from a corner-kick, Akeem Garcia found a small sliver of space and was able to guide the ball into the net with ease.

PFC travel across the country for the reverse fixture in Halifax on Wednesday, Oct. 9. The match will be a late one kicking off at 11 p.m.

evan.taylor@vicnews.com

@evanrtaylor

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.