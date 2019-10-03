Pacific FC took on Halifax Wanderers Wednesday night at Westhills Stadium. Final score 1-1. (Black Press Media file photo)

Pacific FC drop points to floundering Halifax Wanderers

The coastal clash ended in a stalemate amidst a wet evening at Westhills Stadium

Pacific FC has now failed to win any of their last three matches, with Wednesday night’s draw the latest in a line of disappointing results.

Arguably this one may sting the most as it came against the weakest opposition. Halifax Wanderers currently sit at the bottom of the table. They have had an abysmal fall season having drawn their last six matches and they haven’t registered a win since July 5.

READ MORE: Pacific FC, Dodd’s Furniture team up for local food banks

Things started well as PFC created lots of scoring chances early. Pacific midfielder Victor Blasco tested Halifax goalkeeper Christian Oxner first, with a shot from close range. PFCs Zach Verhoven also came close, getting a shot over the HFX keeper only to see it go a whisker wide.

Blasco eventually found the back of the net in the 31st minute with a free-kick. Just outside the right side of the box he curled the ball around the wall and into the top corner giving the keeper no chance.

That would be one of Blasco’s last contributions as he picked up an injury shortly after the second half began. PFC will hope it’s nothing serious as he is currently their second-leading scorer (six goals).

Wanderers finally gained some momentum in the second half with a little over a half-hour to play. Putting more shots on net and upping their possession stats.

In the 80th minute, they made it count with a goal from a corner-kick, Akeem Garcia found a small sliver of space and was able to guide the ball into the net with ease.

PFC travel across the country for the reverse fixture in Halifax on Wednesday, Oct. 9. The match will be a late one kicking off at 11 p.m.

evan.taylor@vicnews.com

@evanrtaylor
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
McDavid nets winner, Oilers edge Canucks 3-2 in opener

Just Posted

‘Affordable’ a matter of perception for downtown Victoria development

Local residents confused about prices at new rental complex in Cook Street Village

Appeal denied in ‘vicious’ attack on 86-year-old Victoria mom with dementia

Monique Van Donselaar sentenced to 15 months after pushing her mother during a heated argument

Criminal charges not being considered in fatal crash on Prospect Lake Road

Condition of the motorcycle and the way it was being operated to blame, say police

Prominent business in downtown Sidney to close

Victoria Lavender Store on Beacon Avenue closing after 15 years

Police seek public’s help in locating missing Central Saanich woman

Stacey Sam, 35, was last seen at her home on Sept. 26

VIDEO: New campaign aims to help Canadians ‘SPOT’ fake news online

News Media Canada launches campaign to help readers sort fact from fiction

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of October 1

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you think the Global Climate Strike will spur governments to action on climate change?

They came from all walks of life and all age groups, flooding… Continue reading

VIDEO: Renters keep showing up at B.C. couple’s home after it was listed in online scam

One said she’d given an $800 deposit to someone she met in a coffee shop

Rare tropical sea turtle rescued on Vancouver Island

‘Berni’ the olive ridley sea turtle is recovering from cold shock at the Vancouver Aquarium

Livestock found dead with missing genitals under investigation in northern B.C.

Fort St. John RCMP responded to reports of first a bull, then a horse, found dead

Another shot at B.C. record in Friday’s $65-million lotto jackpot

There’s also a chance to win eight Maxmillion prizes in the Lotto Max draw on Oct. 4

UBC frat council halts social functions after women allegedly drugged

The school’s Interfraternity Council says it is working closely with all involved

B.C.’s sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz resigns amid spending scandal

Reputation damage ‘will never be fully repaired,’ Lenz says

Most Read