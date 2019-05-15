Thousands of fan cheered on the Pacific FC during the the team’s inaugural game. (Spencer Pickles/Black Press)

Pacific FC enters Canadian Championship with a game against Calgary’s Cavalry FC

Winning team moves on to round two of Canada-wide ‘Battle of the North’

Langford’s Pacific FC will be entering the first leg of the annual Canadian Championship Wednesday evening with a game against Calgary’s Cavalry FC.

The Canadian Championship is a 13-team Canada-wide tournament that runs alongside regular league seasons and includes clubs from the Canadian Premier League, Major League Soccer, United Soccer League, League1 Ontario and Premiere ligue du Soccer de Quebec.

READ ALSO: Pacific FC puts its best foot forward for inaugural game

Pacific FC will be back home to face off against the undefeated Cavalry FC after two disappointing away games.

The new team saw a scoreless draw against FC Edmonton on May 12 and a loss to Hamilton’s Force FC 3-0 on May 8. Pacific FC will be coming home to the Island with one point.

Wednesday evening’s match will be the fifth one for Pacific FC which has players dealing with a number of injuries.

The Canadian Championship has five rounds with a winner — determined based on an aggregate score across a home and away series — moving on to the next round.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: ‘Stewie the Starfish’ mascot revealed at Premier League kickoff party

The Championship — entitled the Battle of the North — helps put teams on an international stage and is the sole qualification route for Canadian professional clubs into the CONCACAF Champions League and on to the FIFA World Cup.

Teams are playing for the Voyageurs Cup in the Canadian Championship.

The winner of Wednesday night’s match will more on to the second round to go up against Hamilton’s Forge FC on June 4 and June 12.

The winner of the second round set will play against Vancouver Whitecaps FC on July 10 and July 24 in each team’s respective home field.

Toronto FC is the defending Voyageurs Cup champion and will enter the competition during the semifinals.

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

 

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

