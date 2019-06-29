Calgary’s Cavalry FC defeated Pacific FC 2-0 on May 15 at Westhills Stadium. The teams will face off again on Canada Day. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

Pacific FC eyeing a home win on Canada Day against Cavalry FC

Pacific FC currently in sixth, Cavalry FC in first

Pacific FC is eyeing a Canada Day win in Langford against Calgary’s Cavalry FC to end the spring season on a positive note.

The Island team, which is currently 2-5-2, is sixth in the league while Cavalry FC is in first place with eight wins and one loss this spring season.

On June 20, Pacific FC ended a winless streak against Winnipeg’s Valour FC with a 2-1 win but walked away from the game with injuries to multiple players, including Marcus Haber and Lukas MacNaughton.

READ ALSO: Pacific FC soccer star to train with Canada national team

The injuries made way for the youngest side in the Canadian Premier League to face off against FC Edmonton on June 23, with seven U-21 Pacific FC players on the field. Despite a goal made by Pacific FC’s Victor Blasco, FC Edmonton came away with a 3-1 victory.

The Canadian Premier League’s fall season starts on July 6 with a re-match between Pacific FC and Cavalry FC — just five days after the Canada Day game. The West Coast team is hoping for three points in Monday’s game.

“Boys have been excellent, we are training very well,” said Pacific FC assistant coach James Merriman. “The players are keeping a positive mindset — always wanting to improve and we will continue to put in the work. Looking forward to Cavalry on Canada Day.”

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: Calgary’s Cavalry FC comes out with a win against Pacific FC Wednesday night

With the spring league title already in the bag for Calgary’s Cavalry FC, the team is looking to continue dominating on the field with another win on the Island.

Monday’s game is at 3 p.m. at Westhills Stadium. Gates open at 1 p.m. for $5 happy hour with live music.

The first 2,500 fans at the Canada Day game will receive a Canadian Flag. Shuttles will depart from Darcy’s Downtown at 12:30 p.m. and Darcy’s West Shore at 1:30 p.m. The shuttles will head back at 6 p.m. sharp after the game.

