Pacific FC eyes a strong start to fall season against Cavalry FC Saturday

Pacific FC will be kicking off its fall season at home on Saturday with a re-match against Calgary’s Cavalry FC.

The Calgary team is the Canadian Premier League’s spring league champion, coming out with eight wins and two losses. The Island team ended the spring season with a 3-5-2 record and came out in fifth place.

Pacific FC had a tough first half of the season with key players taking multiple injuries. The team’s young, U-21 players were able to rally in their last game of the spring league, ending off with a 3-1 win over Cavalry FC on Canada Day.

Victor Blasco will be a key player to watch in Saturday’s game with three goals in back-to-back games.

The Island team will be looking for three points at Westhills Stadium to get off to a good start this season while Cavalry FC will look to get back on another winning streak.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. with gates opening at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Shuttles will depart from Darcy’s downtown at 12:30 p.m. and Darcy’s West Shore at 1:30 p.m.

