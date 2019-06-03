Pacific FC falters in a rematch against Wanderers

Pacific FC was rosy heading into the locker room with a late goal in the first half in a tight contest. But the Langford team’s away match against Halifax Saturday ended with yet another disappointment.

In the first half, the local soccer club maintained overall possession and controlled the pace. Terran Campell’s one of two shots on target came at 42 minutes, which saw him tear away from the defenders to nail a shot by the near post.

However, the team flagged just a bit in the second to let some key moments pass by, which was enough. The match ended 2-1, with Akeem Garcia and Luis Alberto Perea scoring for the Wanderers in the second half, at the 51 and 67-minute mark. Kodai Iida was fouled in the box, giving Perea his chance to find the net. Iida also set up Garcia for his goal and won player of the match.

Pacific kept the pressure on as the final minutes ticked away, getting an equalizing shot in at the 93rd minute that was kept away by Christian Oxner. The team have a 1-3-2 record in league play and have had their champion cup hopes dashed. Their next game, against York9 FC, is on June 15 in Toronto.



