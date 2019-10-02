Pacific FC gear up for Coastal Clash against the Halifax Wanderers

PFC are looking to get their season back on track following two losses in a row

Pacific FC will be looking to repeat the result of their season-opening win against Halifax Wanderers as the Halifax team comes to Victoria Wednesday night. (Spencer Pickles/Black Press)

Pacific FC (4-7-3) head into the midweek match looking to rebound from their weekend loss. Their opposition, Halifax Wanderers (2-6-6) will also be looking to get back to winning ways after five successive draws.

The matchup, which has been dubbed the Coastal Clash involves the most travel of any matchup in the CPL, with the distance between the two clubs measuring at 4,476 kilometres. This time it’s Halifax who has to make the long trek west.

The Island-based team is no longer in contention for a spot in CPL Championship, Forge FC locked down a Championship position defeating 3-0 last weekend. Now PFCs goal is on the next best thing according to midfielder Ben Fisk.

“Third place is the goal now and we’re feeling confident about finishing the season on a high.”

The battle for third place will be hotly contested. Four teams have point totals that will leave them thinking the have a shot- York 9 (17 points), Valour FC (16) FC Edmonton (15) and Pacific FC (15).

PFC will need a little help from the rest of the league to claim third place. York 9 and Valour FC will both have to drop points at some point for that to happen.

Fortunately, PFC has a favorable schedule to make that happen. In their final three games, they play Wanderers twice who have struggled in the Spring season. They end their season against Valour FC in a match that could end up deciding third place as both teams will be hoping to come into that match with enough points to take third place with a win.

Wednesday’s game at Westhills Stadium gets underway at 7 p.m.

