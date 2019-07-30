Pacific FC will face off against Valour FC in Winnipeg on Wednesday. (Spencer Pickles/Black Press Media)

Pacific FC hits the road Wednesday with first of three away games in Winnipeg

Island team ended a three-game losing streak with 3-1 win to HFX Wanderers FC

Pacific FC is travelling to Winnipeg on Wednesday to face Valour FC as the team takes off on a series of away games.

The Island team was able to overcome a three-game losing streak with its most recent home win at Westhills Stadium against Halifax’s HFX Wanderers FC.

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: Pacific FC falls 2-3 to Cavalry FC in first game of fall season

Led by Victor Blasco and Terran Campbell, the young team, which is now 1-3-0, won Saturday’s game 3-1 with a free kick score from Blasco and Campbell scoring two more. Campbell is now tied for first on the Canadian Premier League’s goal scoring charts with Forge FC’s Tristan Borges at seven goals.

Pacific FC is looking for three points as the team travels to play against Valour FC, FC Edmonton and York9 FC.

Valour FC finished the spring season with three wins and kicked off the fall season with an away game against FC Edmonton. The game ended in a 0-0 tie but Valour FC took a point home. A game against spring season champions Cavalry FC ended in a 1-1 tie.

READ ALSO: Pacific FC acquire 17-year-old midfielder from Vancouver

Pacific FC will be looking for a win at the start of their next away games while Valour FC will look to get their first three points of the fall season Wednesday.

Island fans can watch the game at Darcy’s Pub Downtown and Westshore as well as at the Strathcona. The match will also be streamed live at www.onesoccer.ca.

The next Pacific FC home game is on Aug. 24 against Valour FC. The game will coincide with the grand opening of Westhills Stadium.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
LeBron James joins Drake in Canadian sports media deal

Just Posted

B.C. whale watching company makes $25,000 donation to salmon restoration

Prince of Whales is giving the funds to the Pacific Salmon Foundation

North Saanich woman laments loss of Douglas fir that once housed eagles

Deep Cove resident wants more protection for local trees

Family Feud: Court returns Colwood home to parents

Daughter claimed home was a gift, parents say it was an investment

Esquimalt Ribfest releases 2019 lineup

Deep Sea Gypsies, Ian Moore, Deb Rhymer Blues Band headline three-day festival

Pacific FC hits the road Wednesday with first of three away games in Winnipeg

Island team ended a three-game losing streak with 3-1 win to HFX Wanderers FC

VIDEO: Investigators focus hunt for suspected B.C. killers back to Gillam, Man.

Reported sighting of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky has been deemed unsubstantiated by police

POLL: Are you going to use the new bus tracking app?

A blast of technology has taken the mystery out of waiting for… Continue reading

Ride-hailing company Kater ready to launch in B.C. as soon as rules permit

Vancouver-based firm to add traditional ride-hailing across Metro Vancouver by this fall

Denman Island cable ferry shedding plastic into the ocean

BC Ferries notes a manufacturer’s defect with cable coating; beach clean-up planned for weekend

ICBC starts sign-up for new driver smartphone pilot project

‘Techpilot’ device records speed, braking, distractions

BC Coroners Service identifies victims of plane crash north of Port Hardy

One Canadian, two Americans and a German died in the crash

Toddler rescued by firefighters from hot car in Squamish parking lot

The child was assessed by paramedics and MCFD was contacted

Minor injuries in float plane crash off Sunshine Coast

Three people were taken to hospital with ‘bumps and bruises’, RCMP says

Alberta man dies after plunge from B.C. waterfalls, marking second death in three months

RCMP say the 53-year-old Sherwood Park resident was hiking off marked trail

Most Read