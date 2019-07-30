Pacific FC hits the road Wednesday with first of three away games in Winnipeg

Pacific FC will face off against Valour FC in Winnipeg on Wednesday. (Spencer Pickles/Black Press Media)

Pacific FC is travelling to Winnipeg on Wednesday to face Valour FC as the team takes off on a series of away games.

The Island team was able to overcome a three-game losing streak with its most recent home win at Westhills Stadium against Halifax’s HFX Wanderers FC.

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: Pacific FC falls 2-3 to Cavalry FC in first game of fall season

Led by Victor Blasco and Terran Campbell, the young team, which is now 1-3-0, won Saturday’s game 3-1 with a free kick score from Blasco and Campbell scoring two more. Campbell is now tied for first on the Canadian Premier League’s goal scoring charts with Forge FC’s Tristan Borges at seven goals.

Pacific FC is looking for three points as the team travels to play against Valour FC, FC Edmonton and York9 FC.

Valour FC finished the spring season with three wins and kicked off the fall season with an away game against FC Edmonton. The game ended in a 0-0 tie but Valour FC took a point home. A game against spring season champions Cavalry FC ended in a 1-1 tie.

READ ALSO: Pacific FC acquire 17-year-old midfielder from Vancouver

Pacific FC will be looking for a win at the start of their next away games while Valour FC will look to get their first three points of the fall season Wednesday.

Island fans can watch the game at Darcy’s Pub Downtown and Westshore as well as at the Strathcona. The match will also be streamed live at www.onesoccer.ca.

The next Pacific FC home game is on Aug. 24 against Valour FC. The game will coincide with the grand opening of Westhills Stadium.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter