Fans packed into the stadium for the game, over 4,600, to witness Pacific FC play against C.S. Herediano during their CONCACAF round-of-16 tie at Starlight Stadium on Aug. 16. (Simon Fearn/Black Press Media)

Fans packed into the stadium for the game, over 4,600, to witness Pacific FC play against C.S. Herediano during their CONCACAF round-of-16 tie at Starlight Stadium on Aug. 16. (Simon Fearn/Black Press Media)

Pacific FC hosting World Cup watch parties

Events at the Wicket Hall on Nov. 23 for Belgium and Bard & Banker on Nov. 27 for the Croatia game

Pacific FC is hosting watch parties for Canada’s first two World Cup matches against Belgium and Croatia.

Players, staff and Tridents fans will be at the Wicket Hall (919 Douglas St.) on Wednesday (Nov. 23) at 11 a.m. when Canada plays Belgium and at Bard & Banker (1022 Government St.) on Sunday, (Nov. 27) at 8 a.m. for the Croatia game.

Canada faces up an uphill battle to make it out of a competitive Group F, with the team set to face Belgium, Croatia and Morocco on Dec. 1. But the team has seen a sharp rise on the world stage in the four years since John Herdman took over as coach of the national team. In 2021 alone, the team went from No. 72 in the world rankings to No. 40.

The tournament as a whole kicks off on Sunday (Nov. 20) with hosts Qatar playing Ecuador.

The tournament has been mired in controversy with Qatar’s abysmal human rights record coming under scrutiny, where homosexual acts are illegal and the deaths of migrant workers building projects for the tournament has cast a shadow over the competition.

READ MORE: World Cup soccer captains want to wear rainbow armbands in Qatar

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

LangfordPacific FCsoccerWest ShoreWorld Cup

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Qatar bans sale of beer at World Cup stadiums in about-face

Just Posted

B.C. Premier David Eby is wrapped in a ceremonial blanket by First Nations people during a swearing in ceremony where he became the province’s 37th premier at the Musqueam Nation, in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
New B.C. Premier David Eby sworn in, announces $100 electricity credit

Fans packed into the stadium for the game, over 4,600, to witness Pacific FC play against C.S. Herediano during their CONCACAF round-of-16 tie at Starlight Stadium on Aug. 16. (Simon Fearn/Black Press Media)
Pacific FC hosting World Cup watch parties

The cover for 80 Where Late the Song Birds Sing by Emma Robbins. (Courtesy of James Robbins)
Sidney country artist releases first solo album at 80

A fan cheers on BBNO$ from above the dancing crowd on Sept. 18, during the final day of Rifflandia 2022 at Royal Athletic Park. The music festival was one of the seven Greater Victoria events to receive a funding boost from the province. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Greater Victoria tourism events get funding bump from B.C.