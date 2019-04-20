Stewie the Starfish made a grand entrance as the Pacific FC mascot, when he was led into the area by drums and cheers, before hi-fiving people in the crowd. (Keri Coles/News staff)

VIDEO: ‘Stewie the Starfish’ mascot revealed at Premier League kickoff party

Pacific FC kickoff party scores in Victoria Inner Harbour

Pacific FC kicks off the inaugural Canadian Premier League Season with a party – and the big reveal its mascot – along Victoria’s waterfront Saturday.

Stewie the Starfish made a grand entrance as the Pacific FC mascot, when he was led into the area by drums and cheers, before hi-fiving people in the crowd.

The party, which runs until 4 p.m. Saturday in Bastion Square and the lot below along the water, has Pacific FC players challenging kids on a full-size 5-a-side soccer field, and offers an opportunity to try soccer darts, win prizes, pick up merchandise and get face painting and balloons for the kids.

RELATED: Pacific FC launches its inaugural regular season schedule

“This is something we’ve been really excited about. We have a 5-a-side soccer game where anyone is welcome to come in and play with some of our players – really get to know them, embed ourselves in the community, ” said Mira Laurence, director of communications for Pacific FC. “We just wanted to throw a bit of a party before next week’s kickoff.”

RELATED: Pacific FC net HabourCats’ GM

Season ticket holders can pick up Season Seat Package and complimentary PFC jersey from until 3 p.m. at Upstairs Cabaret.

Pacific FC is one of the inaugural teams in the Canadian Premier League alongside Hamilton, Winnipeg, York, Halifax, Edmonton, Ottawa and Calgary, and will begin its inaugural season in April 2019.

RELATED: Former Canucks reporter joins Pacific Football Club management team

Founded in 2018, Pacific Football Club is bringing professional football to Vancouver Island. Playing out of a renovated, 6000-seat Westhills Stadium in Langford, the club will provide an outlet for Canadian youth to realize their dreams of playing at the professional level.

The Pacific FC flagship store is located at 665 Fort Street in the heart of downtown Victoria.

 

keri.coles@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Stewie the Starfish made a grand entrance as the Pacific FC mascot, when he was led into the area by drums and cheers, before hi-fiving people in the crowd. (Keri Coles/News staff)

The public challenges PFC players on a full-size 5-a-side soccer field at Westpark parking lot (across from Bastion Square on Wharf Street). (Keri Coles/News staff)

Previous story
Maple Leafs a win away from reaching second round for first time since 2004

Just Posted

Victoria cannabis dispensaries are busy in their first days of legal operation

The Cloud Nine Collective and The Original FARM opened their doors on April 15

VIDEO: ‘Stewie the Starfish’ mascot revealed at Premier League kickoff party

Pacific FC kickoff party scores in Victoria Inner Harbour

Island cycling series boosts youth race schedule

New series creates opportunity for more youth competition

Sarah Beckett scholarship established for local high school grads interested in the law-related field

The scholarship is funded for the next five years

Colwood wins award for Sustainable Infrastructure Replacement Plan

Plan wins Award of Excellence in Government Finance

WATCH: Movie star and PACE alum Calum Worthy talks musical theatre and his career

“American Vandal” and “Austin and Ally” actor has been returning to the program for over 20 years

POLL: How often does your family use BC Ferries?

Navigating the lineups for BC Ferries is a way of life for… Continue reading

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of April 16

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

B.C. mom wages battle to get back four kids taken from her in Egypt

Sara Lessing of Mission has help from Abbotsford law firm

$6K raised in one day’s time for family of woman gunned down in Penticton

GoFundMe launched for family of Darlene Knippelberg, to pay for funeral costs and other expenses

Seven tips to travel safely this Easter long weekend

An average of three people are killed, and hundreds more injured, each Easter long weekend in B.C.

Parents say Austrian climber missing in Banff National Park ‘lived his dream’

David Lama, Hansjorg Auer and American climber Jess Roskelley have been missing since Wednesday

Six months after legalization, high prices and supply issues boost illicit pot market

It has been six months since Canada became the first industrialized country to legalize recreational cannabis

B.C. RCMP receive application for Police Cat Services

RCMP announced the launch of the Police Cat Services unit as an April fools joke

Most Read