VIDEO: ‘Stewie the Starfish’ mascot revealed at Premier League kickoff party

Stewie the Starfish made a grand entrance as the Pacific FC mascot, when he was led into the area by drums and cheers, before hi-fiving people in the crowd. (Keri Coles/News staff)

Pacific FC kicks off the inaugural Canadian Premier League Season with a party – and the big reveal its mascot – along Victoria’s waterfront Saturday.

Pacific FC kicks off the inaugural Canadian Premier League Season with a party along Victoria's waterfront Saturday. The big reveal of Stewie the mascot.

The party, which runs until 4 p.m. Saturday in Bastion Square and the lot below along the water, has Pacific FC players challenging kids on a full-size 5-a-side soccer field, and offers an opportunity to try soccer darts, win prizes, pick up merchandise and get face painting and balloons for the kids.

“This is something we’ve been really excited about. We have a 5-a-side soccer game where anyone is welcome to come in and play with some of our players – really get to know them, embed ourselves in the community, ” said Mira Laurence, director of communications for Pacific FC. “We just wanted to throw a bit of a party before next week’s kickoff.”

Season ticket holders can pick up Season Seat Package and complimentary PFC jersey from until 3 p.m. at Upstairs Cabaret.

Pacific FC is one of the inaugural teams in the Canadian Premier League alongside Hamilton, Winnipeg, York, Halifax, Edmonton, Ottawa and Calgary, and will begin its inaugural season in April 2019.

Founded in 2018, Pacific Football Club is bringing professional football to Vancouver Island. Playing out of a renovated, 6000-seat Westhills Stadium in Langford, the club will provide an outlet for Canadian youth to realize their dreams of playing at the professional level.

The Pacific FC flagship store is located at 665 Fort Street in the heart of downtown Victoria.

