Stewie the Starfish made a grand entrance as the Pacific FC mascot, when he was led into the area by drums and cheers, before hi-fiving people in the crowd. (Keri Coles/News staff)

Pacific FC marks first game of Canadian Premier League with sell out crowd

Tickets for the game sold out Thursday afternoon with some standing room tickets left

Pacific FC is set to kick off their inaugural Canadian Premier League season against HFX Wanderers FC at Westhills Stadium Sunday. Tickets for the game sold out on Thursday afternoon with some standing room tickets left.

Gates open at 1 p.m. with performances from Stages Performing Arts and the Military Dixie Land Band. Beer gardens will be open and there will be a post-game concert from Towers & Trees and Deep Sea Gypsies.

“There is excitement from our players, staff and throughout the city,” said Rob Friend, CEO, Pacific FC. “We have been working hard in all aspects of our club to provide an exceptional football experience to Vancouver Island and the time has finally come to take the field.”

RELATED: Michael Silberbauer named first coach of Pacific FC

RELATED: ‘Stewie the Starfish’ mascot revealed at Premier League kickoff party

There is a predicted rivalry between the two coastal teams, many Pacific FC team members have played under Halifax Head Coach Stephen Hart through their National Team training and are familiar with his keen coaching abilities. In current Canadian professional sports coast-to-coast match ups are non-existent. In fact, it’s the third furthest distance in professional soccer for two teams to play each other in the world.

“Our team has been working hard to be prepared for this very special season opener. I feel we have come a long way since the start and I can’t wait to see the boys out there competing,” said Michael Silberbauer, Head Coach, Pacific FC. “It is an exciting time for our club and for soccer in Canada in general.”

The team roster includes:

Forwards: Marcus Haber, Terran Campbell, Issey Nakajima-Farran

Midfield: Ben Fisk, Victor Blasco, José Hernandez, Noah Verhoeven, Alessandro Hojabrpour

Defenders: Hendrik Starostzik, Lukas MacNaughton, Matthew Baldisimo, Kadin Chung, Blake Smith, Ryan McCurdy, Émile Legault

Goalkeepers: Mark Village, Nolan Wirth


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Trailblazing Peninsula hockey player talks growing up as the only girl on the team

Just Posted

City of Victoria passes proposal to eliminate BC Transit fees

A shift in tax revenue usage could do away with bus fares

New operators share future vision for hidden Victoria landmark

Point Ellice House, constructed in 1860s, among the oldest homes in the city

Warning for Lower Mainland Realtors recalls Lindsay Buziak murder

Officials say safety is a top concern after report of suspicious man

New immigrants healthier than Canadian-born population

In 2016, 7.5 million immigrants were accounted for in Canada

New accessible flush toilets coming to Elk/Beaver Lake

Construction of $1.1M project expected to run until end of year

B.C. man who pulled unconscious toddler from submerged car a modest hero

“It just looked like, in his eyes, he was dead.”

Wanted by Crime Stoppers

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you think the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris should be rebuilt?

Images of one of the word’s most iconic landmarks were seared into… Continue reading

B.C. driver busted with heroin after nodding off behind the wheel

29-year-old man from Vancouver facing possible charges after arrest in Chilliwack

VIDEO: B.C.’s waving granny gets incredible send-off from school kids

Tinney Davidson has been waving at students on their way to school for over 11 years, but is moving in a month

Man killed in northern B.C. logging accident

The 46-year-old Terrace man leaves behind a wife and two children

Spy vs. Spy: Court details how one B.C. private eye defamed another

Lee Hanlon made ‘plainly defamatory’ claims about Dianna Holden online over 14 months, judge found

‘Zero-tolerance’ approach to drug use not working with B.C. teens: study

UBC researchers interviews more than 80 teenagers about zero-tolerance and harm reduction

Isn’t it spring? Forecast calling for snow across eastern B.C.

Up to 10cm expected within 48 hours; motorists urged to prepare for deteriorating conditions

Most Read