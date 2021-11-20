Pacific FC will look to build on a season that included toppling a Major League Soccer team and posting its best record yet as the Tridents compete in the Canadian Premier League semifinals on Saturday. (Jake Romphf/ News Staff)

Pacific FC meets Calgary rival in Canadian Premier League semifinal on Saturday

The match kicks off in Calgary at noon Pacific time

Pacific FC will look to build on a season which included toppling a Major League Soccer team and posting its best record yet as the Tridents compete in the Canadian Premier League semifinals on Saturday.

PFC faces one of its fiercest CPL rivals in the Cavalry as the third and second-ranked teams respectively meet in Calgary at noon on Saturday.

During their six regular-season meetings, Calgary had a slight advantage over the West Shore team. The Cavalry beat PFC three times – including a 1-0 victory on Nov. 7 – during the 2021 campaign. The Pacific took two of the six matches for an overall record of 2-3-1 against the Alberta team.

Although Calgary bested the Pacific in CPL play, Vancouver Island’s team came out on top when the stakes were the highest this year. That came when the Tridents took a 1-0 victory over the Cavalry in the Canadian Championship quarterfinals in September.

Saturday’s semifinal kicks off at noon at ATCO Field in Calgary.

