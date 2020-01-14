Pacific FC names 10-time Norweigan national player as new head coach

Pa-Modou Kah has been named as the new head coach for Pacific FC. The ten-time Norweigan national team player will lead the club in their April kick-off. (Courtesy of Pacific FC)

Pacific FC has found a new head coach in a former 10-time Norwegian national team member.

Pa-Modou Kah last worked as the assistant coach at FC Cincinnati and has previously played alongside Pacific FC’s Marcel de Jong at Roda JC, a soccer team in the Netherlands. This is his first time as a head coach.

Kah has also worked as an assistant coach with the Whitecaps FC 2, before they disbanded in November 2017.

The 39-year-old replaces former head coach Michael Silberbauer, who left the team one day before the final game of the 2019 season.

“This Island has a proud soccer history, a place where you can create a great environment, and play a part in developing soccer in Canada,” Kah said. “It’s exciting to be part of a league that is giving kids a chance to play in their homeland and build toward the World Cup.”

Pacific FC President Josh Simpson believes the team’s line up includes some of the best player development coaches in the province, if not the country.

Kah has been featured at the club level with more than 400 professional appearances playing throughout the top leagues of Norway, Sweden, Holland, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, USA and Canada.

Joining the Norwegian is James Merriman, who will be the associate head coach and technical director for the Trident Development Program, which focuses on the growth of U9-U12 players.

Riley O’Neill becomes an assistant coach and youth staff coach, while Neil Sedgwick becomes the manager of youth development.

“Pa is a leader with an impressive background on and off the field,” said Rob Friend, CEO, Pacific FC. “We are extremely fortunate to have secured someone of this profile, who understands the North American market, has international connections, and ultimately is very familiar with a majority of our players.”

Kah will work with his team to strengthen the club’s roster in the coming months ahead of the team’s April opener.

