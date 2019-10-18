Pacific FC parts ways with head coach before season’s end

Michael Silberbauer was named the first head coach of the Pacific FC during a press conference at the City Center Park Pond in Langford. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Pacific Football Club and head coach Michael Silberbauer have “mutually agreed to part ways” according to the Langford-based soccer club.

Assistant coach James Merriman will act as interim head coach on Saturday when Pacific FC closes out the season at Westhills Stadium in Langford.

READ ALSO: Pacific FC drop points to floundering Halifax Wanderers

“We would like to thank Michael for his contributions and wish him all the best in his future endeavours. He was an integral part of our inaugural season, and we will always be thankful,” said Pacific FC, CEO Rob Friend in a Friday morning statement. “Like any business, soccer is a results-based business. We felt we weren’t getting the results on the pitch that our fans deserve. As an ownership group, we decided to make the coaching change now, rather than wait until the offseason.”

In both the spring and fall sessions, the Pacific FC squad combined for a 7, 7, 13 record.

Pacific Football Club returns home to Vancouver Island for the last CPL action of the year versus Valour FC this Saturday, Oct. 19 at Westhills Stadium. Kickoff is 3:30 p.m. with gates open at 1:30.



c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter