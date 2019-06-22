Pacific FC returns home to face off against FC Edmonton Sunday

Pacific FC’s Marcus Haber went down with an injury in the team’s recent game against Valour FC. The team is looking for another win at home Sunday. (Spencer Pickles/Black Press Media)

Pacific FC returns home to Westhills Stadium on Sunday to face off against FC Edmonton.

The team’s winless streak has come to an end with a recent 2-1 win against Winnipeg’s Valour FC. The Island team now stands with two wins, four losses and two ties in the Canadian Premier League season.

READ ALSO: Largest indoor soccer training facility in B.C. coming to Langford

The June 20 game against Valour FC dealt a few blows to Pacific FC with Marcus Haber and Lukas MacNaughton going down with injuries. Victor Blasco and Terran Campbell scored the team’s two goals.

Pacific FC is looking to replicate Wednesday’s performance this weekend in front of the home crowd.

“Thursday night’s win was huge for us as a group, not just because of the result but because of the way we got it,” said Pacific FC midfielder Ben Fisk. “We got back to the style of football we want to play and put in a great performance that now we can build off going into the Edmonton match. With four games in a row at home now it’s a great time for us to be hitting stride and hopefully go on a little run to end the spring season.”

READ ALSO: Pacific FC soccer star to train with Canada national team

FC Edmonton is looking to end their six-game winless streak with a victory on the Island. The team is currently sitting at the bottom of the league table in seventh place. The team is coming to Langford following a 0-0 game against York9 FC.

Pacific FC is looking to jump into third place ahead of the final game of the spring season. FC Edmonton is looking to get a positive result ahead of the fall season.