Pacific FC sign Canadian youth international midfielder Steffen Yeates

Yeates, 21, made two appearances for Toronto FC and played for Canada u-20

Steffen Yeates, formerly of Toronto FC, has joined Pacific FC for the upcoming season. (Courtesy Pacific FC)

Pacific FC has announced the signing of Steffen Yeates, a Canadian youth international and former Toronto FC II midfielder, to a multi-year contract with the club.

Yeates, 22, joined the Toronto FC academy in 2013 and had two stints at the Major League Soccer side’s reserve team Toronto FC II in 2018.

In between those stretches, he played in the NCAA at the University of Connecticut and Oregon State. He made his MLS debut in May 2022, making two appearances during a loan spell with the senior team.

​​“We are excited to add a player of Steffen’s quality to our midfield,” PFC head coach James Merriman said in a statement. “We see him as a true eight, box-to-box central midfielder. He’s a player that wants to be on the ball but is also willing to do the work without it. He’s motivated, ambitious and wants to make an impact immediately.”

Yeates has also represented Canada at junior level in both the Concacaf Men’s under-17 Championship in 2017 and the Concacaf Men’s under-20 Championship in 2018 – scoring and assisting in 2018 in a match against Martinique.

“We look forward to welcoming Steffen to our group,” added Merriman. “We know he is hungry to further develop and push himself to another level.”

Yeates will be vying for game time in a youthful midfield, with PFC already announcing the re-signing of youth product Sean Young, 21, and mid-season pickup Cedric Toussaint, 21, and new signing Pierre Lamothe, 25, this offseason. Yeates brings the total number of confirmed players on next season’s roster to 13.

