Pacific FC sign Halifax Wanderers midfielder Pierre Lamothe

Pacific FC’s roster is taking shape as they announce the signing of Halifax Wanderers midfielder Pierre Lamothe, plus a fleet of returning faces.

Lamothe will be familiar to PFC fans, having scored a stunning winner against PFC to give the Wanderers a 1-0 victory in August.

“Pierre is a player in this league with real ability,” James Merriman, PFC head coach, said in a statement. “He is known for his good engine, technical quality on the ball and vision and control in tight areas. He shows up in critical areas with a weighted pass and can also finish. Pierre has a quiet confidence and drive to push for more as a player.”

Lamothe came through the Montreal Impact’s academy system, as well as winning a national U Sports Championship during his time at Universite de Montreal.

“I decided to join Pacific FC because it allows me to come into a team where I’ll be able to showcase my qualities as a player and add my touch to a team already full of talent and potential,” Lamothe said in a statement. “I’m at a point in my career where I want to win, so joining a team like Pacific that has developed a winning culture over the past years feels like the best decision to reach my goals as a footballer.”

PFC has also announced the re-signing of local player Sean Young – who came through the club’s Vancouver Island academy – as well as defender Georges Mukumbliwa, young midfielder Abdul Binate and goalkeeper Emil Gazdov.

Lamothe is the 11th player to be announced as part of Pacific’s roster for the 2022 season. The team will also include Cedric Toussaint, Djenario Daniels, Easton Ongaro, Josh Heard, Amer Didic and Thomas Meilleur-Giguere.

