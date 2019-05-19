González brings CONCACAF Champions League experience from his 2013-14 season with Sporting San Miguelito and 2016-17 season with Plaza Amador (Pacific FC)

Pacific FC signs 24-year-old defensive midfielder from Panama

Langford’s Pacific Football club has announced the signing of a new defensive midfielder, 24-year-old Panamanian player Alexander González.

González joins the roster following the team’s 2-2 tie game against York9 FC.

“We are happy that we could convince Alexander to join PFC,” head coach Michael Silberbauer said in a release. “He is still a young player but has already some experience that we believe can help our team grow even further.”

González made 31 appearances in the 2018-2019 season on Panama’s Plaza Amador, where he played over 2,600 minutes. He’s previously played for Jaguares de Cordoba FC, Aragua FC and Alianza FC and was also a member of Panama’s U-20 and U-17 national teams.

“Alexander is only 24-years-old and comes with great experience,” said Rob Friend, PFC CEO .

“He has played over 80 professional games, including CONCACAF Champions League games. He’s caught the attention of a few MLS teams, so we are very fortunate to have secured such an exciting player.”

González brings CONCACAF Champions League experience from his 2013-14 season with Sporting San Miguelito and 2016-17 season with Plaza Amador.


