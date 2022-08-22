Pacific FC signs striker Jordan Brown

The former Arsenal, West Ham and Cavalry FC man joins from Electric City FC in League1 Ontario

Pacific FC has reinforced their front line with the singing of English striker Jordan Brown.

Brown started off his career in Arsenal’s academy and also spent time at West Ham, making a single appearance for the senior team. Since then he’s bounced in between Europe and Canada, formerly playing in the Canadian Premier League with Cavalry FC. He most recently played for Electric City FC in League1 Ontario.

“I’m over the moon to join this great group that I’ve heard so many good things about and now I get to be a part of it,” Brown said in a statement. “It’s been a long time coming being able to put on the purple jersey and I will give everything I can to help execute the game plan the gaffer, staff and ownership group has put together to make these boys so successful on the field.”

Brown also played two seasons with Germany’s Hannover 96 II before moving to the Czech Republic. In 2019 he joined Cavalry and played and scored in the team’s first-ever game.

“We are excited to bring Jordan to Pacific,” Stuart Neely, PFC’s director of football, said in the statement. “Jordan is a class character, leads by example both on and off the field and is a great ambassador of the game. We feel Jordan’s experience overseas and in the CPL will bring a positive energy and work ethic to the roster.”

PFC’s striker options need buffing up after top scorer Alejandro Diaz moved to Norway earlier in August.

