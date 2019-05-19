Pacific FC game ends with tie against York9 on Saturday

PFC’s defender scored an own goal off a deflection, putting the game at 2-2

Pacific FC ended their latest home game in a 2-2 deadlock against York9 at Westhills Stadium on Saturday.

The home team enjoyed a great first half with center-forward Marcus Haber heading in the first goal 28 minutes into the game, his first in a PFC jersey. Similarly, midfielder Ben Fisk scored his first goal 42-minutes into the match, taking PFC into the intermission with a promising 2-0 lead.

York, however, went into the second half with some purpose and a bit of luck.

The team’s attacker Rodrigo Gattas scored a penalty at the 53-minute mark and PFC’s defender Ryan McCurdy scored an own goal off a deflection, putting the game at 2-2.

Both teams had a handful of chances to score in the second half but it fans didn’t see the game-winning goal they hoped for. PFC’s goalkeeper ended the game with two saves off of four shots on target, while York 9’s Nathan Ingham saved three of five shots on target.

PFC (1-2-2) sits at fourth place in the league standings this season. York9 (0-2-2) is seventh.

PFC is headed to Calgary for a CPL championship match against the league leaders at 6:30 p.m on Wednesday. Their next home game is on June 23 against FC Edmonton.


