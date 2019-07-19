Pacific FC to face HFX Wanderers FC in coastal clash on Saturday

The Island team is looking for their first win of the season

Pacific FC is looking for a win against Halifax’s HFX Wanderers FC on Saturday. It would be the Island team’s first win of the fall season. (Spencer Pickles/Black Press)

Pacific FC is returning home to Westhills Stadium on Saturday to face Halifax’s HFX Wanderers FC.

The Island team is currently 0-3-0 in the fall season, losing their last three games due to defensive errors that allow opposing teams to squeeze by with narrow wins. HFC Wanderers FC is 1-2-0 this season.

The young Pacific FC team continues to learn and grow, bringing the point difference to a margin of one in each of their most recent games. Ben Fisk, Terran Campbell and Victor Blasco have helped keep the Island team’s fans going.

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: Pacific FC falls 2-3 to Cavalry FC in first game of fall season

Campbell is tied with Calgary’s Sergio Camargo in second place on the goal scoring charts with five goals this season.

Pacific FC is looking to get three points in Saturday’s home game as well as to take their first win of the fall season.

“We are still developing,” said Pacific FC head coach Michael Silberbauer. “Guys are coming back form injury — so hopefully there will be positive competition within the team soon, I look forward to it. I’m happy in the offence, we have now consistently scored goals. I’m very pleased with that but we need to let in less.”

Silberbauer noted HFX Wanderers FC is another developing team with good individual players that the Island team needs to be aware of.

READ ALSO: Pacific FC falters in rematch against wanderers

HFX had a 1-0 victory against York9FC and the team’s fall season opener at home. The team lost their second game to Calagary’s Cavalry FC and recently lost 2-0 to Forge FC in Hamilton. The East coast team will be looking for three points this Saturday as well to come back from their two losses.

Kickoff for the coastal clash is at 3 p.m. and gates open at 1 p.m.

A shuttle will depart from Darcy’s Downtown at 12:20 p.m. and from Darcy’s Westshore at 1:30 p.m.

The shuttle will leave Westhills Stadium at 6 p.m. sharp for Darcy’s Downtown.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter