Pacific FC is looking for a win against Halifax’s HFX Wanderers FC on Saturday. It would be the Island team’s first win of the fall season. (Spencer Pickles/Black Press)

Pacific FC to face HFX Wanderers FC in coastal clash on Saturday

The Island team is looking for their first win of the season

Pacific FC is returning home to Westhills Stadium on Saturday to face Halifax’s HFX Wanderers FC.

The Island team is currently 0-3-0 in the fall season, losing their last three games due to defensive errors that allow opposing teams to squeeze by with narrow wins. HFC Wanderers FC is 1-2-0 this season.

The young Pacific FC team continues to learn and grow, bringing the point difference to a margin of one in each of their most recent games. Ben Fisk, Terran Campbell and Victor Blasco have helped keep the Island team’s fans going.

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: Pacific FC falls 2-3 to Cavalry FC in first game of fall season

Campbell is tied with Calgary’s Sergio Camargo in second place on the goal scoring charts with five goals this season.

Pacific FC is looking to get three points in Saturday’s home game as well as to take their first win of the fall season.

“We are still developing,” said Pacific FC head coach Michael Silberbauer. “Guys are coming back form injury — so hopefully there will be positive competition within the team soon, I look forward to it. I’m happy in the offence, we have now consistently scored goals. I’m very pleased with that but we need to let in less.”

Silberbauer noted HFX Wanderers FC is another developing team with good individual players that the Island team needs to be aware of.

READ ALSO: Pacific FC falters in rematch against wanderers

HFX had a 1-0 victory against York9FC and the team’s fall season opener at home. The team lost their second game to Calagary’s Cavalry FC and recently lost 2-0 to Forge FC in Hamilton. The East coast team will be looking for three points this Saturday as well to come back from their two losses.

Kickoff for the coastal clash is at 3 p.m. and gates open at 1 p.m.

A shuttle will depart from Darcy’s Downtown at 12:20 p.m. and from Darcy’s Westshore at 1:30 p.m.

The shuttle will leave Westhills Stadium at 6 p.m. sharp for Darcy’s Downtown.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
NFL won’t suspend Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill in case involving son

Just Posted

MISSING: Victoria police looking for ‘high-risk’ missing woman Clarissa Adamick

Adamick was last seen on July 12 and may be in the downtown Victoria area

Greater Victoria to see all 10 of the electric buses announced by federal-provincial governments

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced $79 million in joint funding for 118 new buses across B.C.

Gate at Mount Douglas Park smashed on Wednesday night

It is suspected that a motorist drove through after being locked in after 11 p.m.

Canadians may experience EpiPen shortage, says Health Canada

The EpiPen Jr is not affected by this shortage

Turf field project at Esquimalt High School awaits government response

The Es-Whoy-Malth Community Field Collaborative would see new fields and a clubhouse installed

Fashion Fridays: 5 casual summer dress styles

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

POLL: Do you carry reusable shopping bags?

While a court ruling determined the City of Victoria’s plastic bag ban… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of July 16

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Bank of Canada lowers qualifying rate used in mortgage stress tests

Home sales softened last year after the federal government introduced new stress test rules for uninsured mortgages

Port Hardy RCMP cleared in arrest that left man with broken ribs, punctured lung: IIO

The IIO noted the matter will not be referred to crown counsel for consideration of charges.

Couple found dead along northern B.C. highway in double homicide

Woman from the U.S. and man from Australia found dead near Liard Hot Springs

B.C. man pleads guilty in snake venom death of toddler

Plea comes more than five years after the incident in North Vancouver

Trudeau says Ottawa open to proposals for B.C. refinery as gas prices soar

Prime minister says he knows B.C. residents are struggling and the federal government is open to ideas

Clock’s ticking to share how you feel about Daylight Saving Time in B.C.

Provincial public survey ends at 4 p.m. on Friday

Most Read