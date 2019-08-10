Pacific FC to face off against FC Edmonton as part of three-game roadtrip

The Island team will travel to York9 FC after Saturday’s game

Pacific FC will travel to Clarke Field Saturday to face off against FC Edmonton. (Spencer Pickles/Black Press Media)

The Pacific Football Club will play another away game at Clarke Field in Edmonton Saturday afternoon to face off against FC Edmonton.

The match is part two of the team’s three-game road trip. Part one saw a game between PFC and Valour FC which resulted in a 2-2 tie, despite an injury to the Island’s Victor Blasco. The team’s striker, Marcus Haber, may return Saturday giving PFC a boost for the match.

Next week, the Island team will travel for a match against York9 FC and is looking to get there with four points in the bag after the first two away games.

This fall season, FC Edmonton had a 2-1 win to Hamilton’s Forge FC but dropped three points away to York9 FC. However, the team has turned things around with a three-game winning streak at home against Valour FC, Forge FC and HFX Wanderers FC.

Pacific FC will look to grab points Saturday in order to secure a spot in the Canadian Premier League Championship while FC Edmonton will be looking to maintain the team’s undefeated streak at home.

Pacific FC fans can watch the game at Darcy’s Pub Downtown and Westshore as well as the Strathcona. It will also be streamed live on www.onesoccer.ca.

The next PFC home game is on Aug. 24 against Valour FC. The game will be part of the Westhills Stadium Grand Opening.

