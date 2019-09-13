Pacific FC to face off against FC Edmonton Saturday at Westhills Stadium

Visit the Goldstream News Gazette’s tent for your chance to win a prize pack

Pacific FC will be looking to rebound on Saturday after the team’s undefeated streak ended at the last home game.

The Island team will face off against FC Edmonton on Saturday at Westhills Stadium. Pacific FC fought a close game Wednesday against York9 FC but lost 0-2. Despite the loss, the team still has many positives to take away from the performance, especially since the squad’s goal is to develop young players.

In total, the team passed a combined 10,000 U-21 minutes played, almost half of the U-21 minutes played in the Canadian Premier League.

“We are obviously disappointed with Wednesday’s result, I think we played well for the most part,” said Pacific FC defender Blake Smith. “Sometimes games like that go your way and sometimes they don’t. We now have to quickly put that match behind us and focus on this weekend.”

Smith went on to say in a news release that the team has been playing well and he thinks FC Edmonton will be another good test.

“We will work on Friday to correct a couple of things but I think if we go in with the right focus and mentality, we should come away with a result.”

FC Edmonton is currently in third place with 14 points.

Kickoff for Saturday’s game at Westhills Stadium is at noon with gates opening at 10 a.m.

