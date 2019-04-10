Pacific FC to get former Cincinnatti FC player, new goalkeeping coach

Defender Blake Smith joins 15 players who have been named to Pacific FC’s roster

Pacific Football Club is building on its defensive repertoire ahead of the season with two newly-announced additions.

The team, based of Langford, added American left back Blake Smith on loan from FC Cincinnati, pending International Transfer Clearance.

“We are very excited to welcome Blake to the club ahead of our inaugural season,” said Rob Friend, CEO, Pacific Football Club.

“We were looking to add a veteran presence to our defensive group and Blake certainly fits that criteria.”

ALSO READ: Pacific FC signs 3 new players in past 3 days

Smith, 28, has experience in Major League Soccer, USL Championship, NASL and Swiss professional leagues. From 2016-18, the left back compiled 85 appearances between Miami FC and FC Cincinnati.

In addition, former goalkeeper Marius Røvde will be providing his expertise to the PFC’s shot-stoppers Mark Village and Nolan Wirth throughout the season.

“We are fortunate to be working with someone with the depth of background that Marius brings to Pacific FC,” said Friend. “His experience as a player and coach puts our goalkeepers in great hands.”

ALSO READ: Comox-raised Nolan Wirth joins Pacific FC

Røvde has previously worked for Trinidad and Tobago FF for three years in the men and women’s program as director of goalkeepers and deputy technical director.

He later spent eight years as head goalkeeper coach in the MLS for Vancouver Whitecaps FC and Minnesota United FC. During that time, he also served as the Canadian U20 and U17 goalkeeper coach.

“It’s very exciting to be a part of this from the beginning and I’m honoured to be asked from ownership and the coaching staff,” said Røvde. “Everyone is in it for the right reasons and I’m very optimistic for where this team is going with all of our talent.”

ALSO READ: Pacific FC launches its inaugural regular season schedule

Smith joins 15 players who have been named to Pacific FC’s roster, including Marcel de Jong, Marcus Haber, Kadin Chung, Mark Village, Nolan Wirth, Ben Fisk, Victor Blasco, José Hernandez, Matthew Baldisimo, Terran Campbell, Noah Verhoeven, Alessandro Hojabrpour, Hendrik Starostzik, Lukas MacNaughton and Issey Nakajima-Farran.

Pacific FC’s inaugural season kicks off April 28 with a game against the HFX Wanderers at Westhills Stadium. The game is set for 4:00 p.m. PST.

swikar.oli@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter