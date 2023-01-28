Starlight Stadium has been the home of Pacific FC since 2018. (Courtesy of Pacific FC)

Pacific FC to open CPL season against expansion team Vancouver FC

First game will kick off at 7 p.m. on April 14 at Starlight Stadium

Pacific FC will play the first game of the 2023 Canadian Premier League season at home against the newly formed Vancouver FC on April 14.

Several familiar faces will be returning to Starlight Stadium both on and off the field, with goalkeeper Callum Irving, goalkeeping coach Mark Village and former chief executive officer Rob Friend all having taken the ferry over to join Vancouver FC during the off-season.

Heading in the opposite direction are two Dutch imports, with PFC announcing the signing of Ayman Sellouf, who joins from FC Utrecht, where he played for the team’s reserves, and left-back Bradley Vliet from Cavalry FC. Pacific now has 16 players on the roster ahead of the new season.

The CPL season will kick off on Friday, (April 14) with PFC playing Vancouver at Starlight Stadium at 7 p.m.

