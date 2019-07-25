Two teams of the Saanich Tigers lacrosse clubs are heading to their respective provincial championships this week, where they will look to match the success of the PeeWee A2 team, which won their second provincial title in a row. (Photo courtesy Andy Stuart)

Pair of Saanich Tigers teams heading to provincial championships

The Saanich Tigers Midget A2 and Midget B heading to provincial championship in Langley

A local lacrosse club looks to continue its winning ways this week at a provincial championship.

The Saanich Tigers Midget A2 team will open their quest for a provincial title at the 2019 Minor Box Lacrosse Provincial Championship in Langley with a game against Mission on Thursday. They will also play Friday against Coquitlam and Saturday against Langley. Playoffs are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.

The team had earned its provincial berth earlier this month during the Vancouver Island championship, which it won. Also going to provincials in Langley are the Midget B team.

The Bantam A2 team, meanwhile, recently returned from their provincial championship in second place, losing against host Peninsula 7-2. The loss ended what the club called “their spectacular post season winning streak.”

The Pee Wee A2 team, meanwhile, won their provincial title earlier this month, beating Kamloops 4-3 in the final to claim their second title in as many years.



