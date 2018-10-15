#29 Jake Gajda was upended on Friday night after running into Wolves’ defenceman #55 Nevan Flay. Gajda and his mates clawed out a 3-0 Panthers win. (Gordon Lee Photography)

Panthers extend home win streak to 4

Hockey club looks to up win streak to five Friday night at Panorama

The Peninsula Panthers extended their home winning streak to four with a 3-0 win at the Panorama Recreation Centre. Two goals by Tanner Wort, a single marker off the stick of Jake Gajda, and some sensational goaltending from Connor McKillop were enough to turn back the Westshore Wolves and to allow the streak to continue. The organization and fan base look forward to the challenge when the North Division leading Campbell River Storm are set to arrive on the Peninsula this Friday.

“We just passed the quarter way mark of the season and it took the first five games to disprove the scientific experiment that a team can ‘play great for only a period’ and still win,” said Head Coach Brad Tippett. “Over the last eight games we have had more consistent efforts, a better buy-in and more resiliency when things go off track. One of the goals going into the season was to make our opponents a little gun shy of Friday nights at Panorama and the last month we have achieved that and have been a very difficult team to play against. We have protected our home ice, our building. I now run into people on the street who are telling me — ‘Hey I saw the game last week, wow, those Panthers are playing for keeps.’ We still have a long way to go especially finishing offensively — each day is about doing our best and getting better.”

The Panthers travel to Comox on Saturday to take on the Glacier Kings, overnight in the Comox Valley, and then complete a three-game weekend on Sunday afternoon with the back end of the home-and-home series against the Storm. Tippett discussed the Club’s busy upcoming schedule, “I have always believed good scheduling is worth 3-4 extra wins a year. We plan our schedule around school, travel, weather, incorporating two game home-and-home series, and spreading out our opponents. This year we wanted to add a couple 3 games in 3 nights and specifically an early overnight trip for team building. This is something our players have talked about since the season started. Three games plus travel will be a mental and physical challenge. As coaches we must adjust our thinking as well in terms of bench management and player fatigue. My message to the players was ‘Time to put your big-boy pants on.’”

Tippett and his troops look to run their win streak to five when the puck drops at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Panorama.


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Matheson will have NHL hearing after Canucks rookie Pettersson hit
Next story
Vancouver Giants end Victoria Royals’ win streak

Just Posted

Victoria among Top 10 sunniest Canadian cities

Victoria ranks 6th in sunny days per year

Surge in requests for help, reports of sexual assault since #MeToo

Growing demand for Victoria Sexual Assault Clinic’s services in first year of #MeToo

Growing numbers of Vancouver Islanders get flu shots

In 2017 alone, more than 240,000 people got vaccinated

Vancouver Giants end Victoria Royals’ win streak

Victoria hockey club hosts defending champions Swift Current Wednesday night

Fries, gravy, cheese and goodwill: Victoria hosts Poutine Week

Buy one of the varying versions of this traditional dish and help feed hungry kids

Victoria teen suffers whiplash in school ‘bubble’ soccer game

Middle school students injured in teacher-student competition

Black Press to host extreme career fair in Victoria

The fair will run on Oct. 25 at the Bay Street Armoury

Court finds that company was ‘careless’ in cutting down 45 trees near Nanaimo

Western Canadian Timber Products ordered to pay $80,000 to private landowners

Dying motorcyclist from Coombs gets last-ride tribute

Friends grant Corinna Pitney’s wish ‘to hear bikes roar, to see leather and chrome’

HPV vaccine does not lead to riskier sex among teen girls: UBC

Girls are less likely to have sex now than they were a decade ago

VIDEO: Rescued eagle released in Ucluelet

“I’m very confident that he’s going to make it. He’s done very well.”

Koreas agree to break ground on inter-Korean railroad

The rival Koreas are holding high-level talks Monday to discuss further engagement amid a global diplomatic push to resolve the nuclear standoff with North Korea.

Flash floods kill at least 7 people in southwest France

Flash floods have left several people dead in southwest France, with roads swept away and streams become raging torrents as the equivalent of several months of rain fell overnight, authorities said Monday.

Trump to visit Florida, Georgia; search ongoing for missing

The death toll from Michael’s destructive march from Florida to Virginia stood at 17.

Most Read