Para Athletics world medallist Liam Stanley up for Sport BC award

Decorated para-soccer player and runner Liam Stanley of Greater Victoria has been named a finalist in the Athlete with a Disability category for the 2018 Sport BC Athlete of the Year awards.

The Glenlyon Norfolk School alumnus and Prairie Inn Harriers runner captured a silver medal in the T37 (ambulatory) classification and was seventh in the 800 metres at the 2017 World Para Athletics Championships in London last summer, following up his 1500m silver at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Paralympic Games. In both 1500 finals he finished second behind Michael McKillop of Ireland.

Stanley, 20, is up for the award against wheelchair tennis player Tomas Bourassa of Delta and para-cyclist Tristen Chernove from Cranbrook.

Each finalist was nominated by their provincial or multi-sport organization, high school, college or university. The selection committee, chaired by retired longtime TV sports anchor Bernie Pascall, included 16 sportswriters, broadcasters and amateur sport leaders.

The 52nd annual Sport BC awards ceremony and gala dinner happens March 28 at the Westin Bayshore Vancouver Hotel.

