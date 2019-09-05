Snipers Josh Lingard, Riley Braun and Tanner Wort look to be one of the top trios in the VIJHL this season. (Gordon Lee photos)

Peninsula Panthers battle rival Saanich Braves to open season

BCHL hockey returns to Panorama Recreation Centre on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

The Peninsula Panthers usher in the 2019/20 season with a battle against cross-town rivals the Saanich Braves for the club’s home opener Friday night at Panorama Recreation Centre.

“Last Friday we knocked off the Wolves in our final exhibition game of the season and we want to see some of that momentum carry into our opener,” said Panthers GM Pete Zubersky.

“There is a single mindset with the coaching staff and players – they all want and believe they can win. We need to put some wins up in September this time around, they all count the same as a win in February. I expect that we will be ready when the puck hits the ice on Friday. We’ll see what happens.”

RELATED: Panthers knocked out of playoffs by powerful Storm

The local Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League club has made a number of moves since the heart-pounding seven-game playoff series against the Campbell River Storm last March. This time around the team promises a faster and deeper lineup. Many key veterans return for a run at a championship including top line of Tanner Wort, Josh Lingard and Riley Braun.

Three 20-year-old defencemen – Thomas Spink, Alex Benger and Skyler Diamond-Burchuk – are in place, which some pundits believe will give the “Cats” the strongest defensive corps in the league. Connor McKillop is back guarding the pipes and looks to get the start when the Braves visit Panorama Recreation Centre Friday at 7:30 p.m.


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
World horseshoe champion rings up provincial title in Saanich

Just Posted

Saanich man faces voyeurism, child pornography charges

Saanich Police began investigating former Red Barn Market employee in 2016

New ride-hailing company to launch in Victoria

The Thunder Bay-based company is currently looking for drivers

New videos highlight southern Vancouver Island’s tsunami risk

Washington, B.C. tsunami risk evident in simulation from the State Department of Natural Resources

Greater Victoria schools offer free menstrual products in bathrooms, in addition to main office

Baskets will appear in all female washrooms in secondary, middle and some elementary schools

Iconic Peninsula farmer Vern Michell dies at age of 88

Celebration of life scheduled for Sept. 24 at Saanich Fairgrounds

VIDEO: Advocates call for Victoria’s Ogden Point to keep its name

Greater Victoria Harbour Authority says change isn’t due to namesake’s dark history

POLL: Are you disappointed Uber will not be operating in Greater Victoria?

Those hoping it would soon be easier to catch a ride around… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Sept. 3

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Mountain goat named Gustav killed by lightning in Kamloops

Gustav the mountain goat was struck by lightning during Tuesday’s storm at BC Wildlife Park

U.S. can’t show harm from Canadian softwood industry, NAFTA panel says

U.S. had argued Canada unfairly subsidizes its softwood producers in imposing latest import duties

WFP to meet with USW for mediation Sept. 13

WFP made the announcement on Wednesday, Sept. 4, via press release.

Nine Vancouver-area taxi companies ask B.C. Supreme Court to quash ride-hailing rules

Fleet size and lack of consultation are at the heart of the issue

People’s Party candidate calls for ‘parental bill of rights’ following B.C. transgender child case

Delta hopeful’s federal election pledge prompted by court decision in case of transgender 14-year-old

Health Canada warns against modifying vape pens as illness spreads in U.S.

People have reported respiratory and gastric problems in the U.S. and one has died

Most Read