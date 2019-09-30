Peninsula Panther Matthew Sparrow, who leads the Vancover Island Junior Hockey League with 18 points, fights to gain control of the puck in action Friday night against the Victoria Cougars. The Panthers lost their first game of the season 4-3, then bounced back with a 7-1 victory against the Comox Valley Glacier Kings. (Gordon Lee/Submitted)

Peninsula Panthers collapse to suffer first loss of the season

The Junior B hockey team won six straight before squandering a three-goal lead

Call it a case of the seven-game-itch.

The Peninsula Panthers dropped a three-goal lead against the Victoria Cougars to lose their first game of the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League (VIJHL) season in seven tries.

Head Coach Brad Tippett called Friday’s 4-3 loss against the Cougars on home ice a “swift kick in the ego” that also left him fuming over what the team called “some discipline and effort issues” Friday night as the club was perhaps paying too much attention to recent press clippings.

RELATED: Peninsula Panthers pick up six pack of victories

The Panthers had won their first six games when they hosted the Cougars, and a short-handed goal by Riley Braun about halfway through the second period gave them a three-goal lead after first period goals from Skyler Diamond-Burchuk and Luc Pelletier.

But if the Panthers appeared on the path towards their seventh straight win, the Cougars did not demur, rallying with four straight goals, including the winner with less than two minutes left.

The Panthers had to lick their wounds on the road with a date against the Comox Valley Glacier Kings, who exploited the Panthers’ lack of discipline for an early lead. But the visitors recovered with seven straight goals with two goals each from Pelletier and Matthew Sparrow. Braun, Jonah Ragsdale and Alex Benger added singles.

Tippett said the weekend was a “little reality check” for the team. “When you don’t work you don’t usually win,” he said. “We had plenty of energy on Saturday simply because we didn’t burn too much on Friday. It was important to see how we responded to a good swift kick in the ego. Good teams can be defeated on the scoreboard but only really lose if they didn’t learn.”

He added it was important for the team to show a positive response Saturday. “Even with a split on the weekend the coaches felt we were a better team on Sunday than we were on Thursday,” he said.

The Panthers return to action Friday with a home against the Westshore Wolves at Panorama Recreation Centre. Face-off is 7:30 p.m.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Previous story
VIDEO: Canada conquers at world indoor lacrosse championship in B.C.

Just Posted

Reconciliation dialogues begin at Victoria City Hall Monday night

First Nations leaders and city officials will lead the first of six public discussions

Central Saanich police looking for 54-year-old man last seen two weeks ago

Authorities describe Keith Edward Webber as a six feet tall, weighing 170 pounds.

Police arrest suspect in Langford bank robbery

Suspect arrested Sunday by Victoria Police Department

Northbound lanes closed Monday night on McKenzie interchange

Monday night closure is one of three needed to install overpass girders

Pirate raids moored Caddy Bay boat for $4,000 worth of sails, anchor

$15,000 boat and motor also stolen from Ripon Road

VIDEO: Greater Victoria, here’s the news you missed this weekend

Jam stand back lash, cats on leashes and more

Two B.C. men seek to open class action against e-cigarette giant Juul

Owen Mann-Campbell and another B.C. man seek damages after using Juul vapes

B.C. set to move forward with year-round daylight saving time

Premier John Horgan meets with Yukon leaders, heading for Washington, Oregon next

VP quits after backlash to University of Alberta’s billboard on climate change

Ad said higher temperature and humidity will boost province’s barley yield

Accidents and anguish as snow arrives early on Prairies

Environment Canada reports 95 cm in Waterton National Park near U.S. border

Remains of B.C. men confirmed in crashed plane missing for 31 years

Ernie Whitehead and Len Dykhuizen took off from Eagle Bay on a fishing trip, never to be seen again

Author of Vancouver Sun anti-diversity op-ed to speak at UBC

Mark Hecht’s piece was taken down and paper’s editor-in-chief apologized for running it

New shipping container home project opens in Island community

WeCanShelter represents joint effort between Comox Rotary and homelessness advocates

Doughnut packs and a mysterious gun: Six facts about B.C.’s triple homicide, manhunt

Police released new details into the nationwide case of two Port Alberni men in final report

Most Read