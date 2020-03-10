Andrew Rocha stopped 38 shots, but his performance was not enough as the Panthers conceded five goals, including an empty-netter, en route to losing Game 1 of their South Division final against the Victoria Cougars. (Gordon Lee/Submitted)

Peninsula Panthers drop opening game of playoff series against Victoria Cougars

Cougars outshot the Panthers 43 to 22 en route to winning 5-2

The Peninsula Panthers lost the opening game of the playoff series against the Victoria Cougars despite leading by two goals.

A power-play goal by Skyler Diamond-Burchuk and an even-strength goal by Drew Coughlin gave the Panthers a two-goal cushion about halfway through the second period of Sunday’s matinee at Archie Browning Arena. But the Panthers wasted these strong 25 minutes against the league’s best team, with the Cougars quick to pounce. Two unanswered goals in the second period tied the game heading into the third period, where the Cougars scored three more with the third goal into the Panthers’ empty net.

“The effort in the final half of the game was certainly nothing to write home about,” said Pete Zubersky, the Panthers’ general manager. “I was actually astounded that [head coach Brad Tippett] had to go in the room to ask for more from this group. We could win games in September or December or even some in February without maximum effort, but we are now down to the best four teams in the [Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League] and the only way we are going to win games at this time of year is by getting everyone to give maximum effort. We did not have that on Sunday.”

RELATED: Peninsula Panthers face league-leading Victoria Cougars in Game 1 of South Division Final

The Cougars, which finished first in the league with 83 points, out-shot the Panthers by 43 to 22 shots, with the second period especially lopsided as the Panthers managed just four shots to the Cougars’ 25.

Spencer Golden (two goals) and Zach Guerra (one goal, one assist) led the Cougars with two points on the scoring sheet, while Andrew Rocha took the loss for the Panthers in net.

Sunday’s game came less than 48 hours after the Panthers advanced to the finale of the VIJHL’s South Division with a 3-2 victory over the Westshore Wolves. That victory gave them a 4-1 series victory. The Victoria Cougars advanced to the finale after sweeping the Saanich Braves.

The Panthers are back at the Archie Browning Arena on Wednesday night and will then be back to the confines of the Panorama Recreation Centre on Friday and Saturday evenings for Games 3 and 4. The puck drops both nights at 7:30 pm.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Peninsula PanthersWHL

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. Masters Curling champ crowned in Cowichan

Just Posted

UPDATED: Spectrum Secondary cancels classes Tuesday after receiving unknown threat

Police on scene, SD61 expected to provide further updates

Driver crashes into Saanich business, flees scene

Incident leaves extensive damage to Condo Group office building

Glenlyon Norfolk School closes campuses in Victoria, Oak Bay due to potential COVID-19 case

As of Tuesday, both campuses are closed early for spring break

Saanich driver stikes Telus utility pole, tree on Wilkinson Road Tuesday morning

Police closed the road until repair crews arrived

Oak Bay hotel names new general manager

General manager leaves after eight years

VIDEO: Liberal bill outlaws conversion therapy for kids, non-consenting adults

Bill C-8 proposes five new Criminal Code offences

Officials weigh COVID-19 infection control against risk of isolation at nursing homes

Vancouver-area senior the first to die of COVID-19 in Canada

New storm would dump snow on B.C. mountain passes; centre warns of flood risk

Flooding in May 2018 forced the evacuation of nearly 2,000 homes around Grand Forks

Another phone scam hits Cowichan Valley

Phones most popular tool of fraudsters

B.C. Masters Curling champ crowned in Cowichan

With six wins and one loss in round-robin play, Craig’s team had the best record on the men’s side

Cruise lines bring in ‘stringent’ measures to prevent COVID-19 transmission amid outbreaks

At least two cruise ships have seen COVID-19 outbreaks

VIDEO: B.C. records first COVID-19 death in Canada as province hits 32 cases

Two more imported cases to B.C. from Iran and Italy

‘Crying fowl’: BC SPCA calls on hobby farmers to stop abandoning chickens

SPCA branch getting ‘increasing number of calls to rescue birds who have been dumped on logging roads’

Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ First Nations host Wet’suwet’en solidarity rally at Tofino-Ucluelet Junction

“This is a wake up call for Canada.”

Most Read