Peninsula Panthers split season enders with eyes moving to playoffs

Peninsula Panthers closed out their season with a pair of nail biters which saw the Panthers win 4-3 in overtime against the Saanich Predators on Friday (Feb.17), and narrowly lose out 3-2 to the Campbell River Storm on Monday (Feb. 20).

Forward Ryan Grambart scored three goals during the game including the game-winner in OT on Friday after the Panthers battled back to tie the game up.

“We have been climbing up the hill as the playoffs near and on Friday night we took a big step to being ready… although the game was meaningless to us, it was important for the Predators to win to keep their 1st place hopes intact. Both clubs played hard and I thought we did a lot of things right which we have been working on,” Pete Zubersky, the head coach and general manager, said in a statement speaking after Friday’s game.

The Panthers twice leveled the score in Monday’s game against Campbell River, but unlike on Friday could not hold on as Campbell River scored the game-winner with a little over two minutes left in the third period.

Now the Panthers will turn their attention to the playoffs.

Zubersky highlighted Grambart – who will likely finish second in the league on points – and goaltender Brady Kelly for their strong performances during his post-game remarks on Friday.

“Our best players were our best players and that is a must to win and especially to win in the playoffs.”

