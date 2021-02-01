Montreal Canadiens defenceman Jeff Petry (26) scores his second goal of the game against Vancouver Canucks goaltender Braden Holtby (49) as teammate Canadiens right wing Tyler Toffoli (73) looks on during second period NHL hockey action Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Montreal Canadiens defenceman Jeff Petry (26) scores his second goal of the game against Vancouver Canucks goaltender Braden Holtby (49) as teammate Canadiens right wing Tyler Toffoli (73) looks on during second period NHL hockey action Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Petry scores 2 as host Habs hammer Canucks 6-2

Montreal snaps four-game winning streak for Vancouver

Jeff Petry had a three-point night including a pair of goals, and the host Montreal Canadiens torched the Vancouver Canucks 6-2 on Monday.

It’s the third time in less than two weeks that the Canadiens (6-1-2) have routed the Canucks (6-6-0).

Nick Suzuki and Artturi Lehkonen each scored and registered a helper, while Montreal also got goals from Brendan Gallagher and Tyler Toffoli. Adam Gaudette and Jay Beagle responded with goals for Vancouver. Canadiens netminder Carey Price had 27 saves and Braden Holtby stopped 34-of-40 shots for the Canucks.

The result snapped a four-game win streak for Vancouver.

Montreal was coming off its first regulation loss of the season, having dropped a 2-0 decision to Calgary on Saturday. The Habs had all but sealed the result heading into the third period with a 6-1 lead thanks to four straight goals.

Beagle put a dent in Montreal’s cushion 11:49 into the final frame, beating Price with a quick shot from low in the slot and cutting the lead to 6-2. The damage had already been done for the Canucks, however, after the Canadiens repeatedly capitalized on some sloppy giveaways.

A turnover in the neutral zone gave Gallagher a breakaway 7:15 into the second period. The winger faked a shot, then beat Holtby with a backhand to put Montreal up 4-1.

Petry added to the carnage with his second of the night, set up by Corey Perry. The right-winger slid a crisp pass across the crease to the Canadiens defenceman, who deftly poked it in. The assist marked the 800th point of Perry’s NHL career.

READ MORE: Canucks extend win streak to 4 after grounding Jets 4-1

READ MORE: Full Canucks coverage here

Toffoli added a power-play goal 17:11 into the second frame after Gaudette was called for holding. A shot hit Vancouver defenceman Tyler Myers in the knee and bounced out to Canadiens captain Shea Weber, who sent it to Toffoli waiting in the slot. The former Canuck ripped a shot past Holtby to put Montreal up 6-1.

Six of Toffoli’s seven goals this season have come against Vancouver.

Montreal already had a healthy two-goal lead heading into the second period. Suzuki opened the scoring just a minute into Monday’s game. Josh Anderson sent the centre a pass from below the goal line and Suzuki popped it in past Holtby to put Montreal up 1-0. Lehkonen padded the lead with a short-handed strike 6:10 into the frame after Jesperi Kotkaniemi was called for tripping.

Deep in the Vancouver zone, Lehkonen stole the puck from Gaudette and put a shot through Holtby’s legs.

Montreal’s penalty kill has been lethal this season, tallying six short-handed goals. Three have come against Vancouver.

Gaudette responded just over two minutes later, forcing a turnover by Canadiens rookie Alexander Romanov in the Canucks end. Gaudette picked off the puck and sprinted down the ice, sailing a shot past Price’s glove to make it 2-1.

Montreal regained the two-goal advantage before the end of the first when Vancouver seemingly forgot about Petry on a Canadiens line change. Paul Byron slid the veteran defenceman a pass and he sent a wrist shot careening past Holtby from the top of the slot.

The two sides will meet again in Montreal on Tuesday.

NOTES: Victor Mete made his season debut for the Canadiens. An agent for the 22-year-old defenceman said over the weekend that Mette was looking for a trade out of Montreal. … Jake Virtanen returned to Vancouver’s lineup in place of Antoine Roussel. Virtanen was a healthy scratch for the Canucks two previous games. … Lehkonen was skating in his 300th NHL game.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

CanuckshockeyMontrealNHLVancouver

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League awaits next public health order

Just Posted

(Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria police outline resources as sexual violence reports appear online

The Victoria Sexual Assault Centre is available 24 hours a day at 250-383-3232

This truck was among what organizers say were 85 vehicles travelling from the Saanich Peninsula and beyond to take part in a rally outside the provincial legislature in solidarity of farmers in India protesting a trio of bills. The protests in India have led to deadly violence and intensified religious-nationalistic conflicts. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Indian farm protest rolls across Saanich Peninsula to Victoria legislature

Convoy of more than 80 vehicles draws attention to hotly contested farm legislation in India

Victoria police seized several ounces of suspected fentanyl, crack cocaine, and methamphetamine, as well as weapons including brass knuckles and firearms ammunition, and approximately $5,000 in cash on Jan. 31. (VicPD photo)
Victoria police arrest three after Sunday afternoon barricade

Weapons, cash, drugs seized, charges recommended

The Saanich and Victoria police departments have joined forces to create the Integrated Canine Service. (VicPD video)
Saanich, Victoria K9 units combine forces

New Integrated Canine Service to serve Saanich, Victoria, Esquimalt communities

More than 2,000 residents in Langford and Highlands were left in the dark just before 11 a.m. on Monday due to a power outage. (BC Hydro outage map)
More than 2,000 residents in Langford, Highlands affected by power outage

Outage took place at just before 11 a.m. on Feb. 1

Shiromali Krishnaraj arrives from India and receives a mandatory COVID-19 test at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Ontario has started testing of arriving international pasengers in advance of a federal program to restrict entries to Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. sees 1,158 more COVID-19 cases over weekend

Eight new cases of UK variant, all traced to travel

Oliver was poisoned after ingesting marijuana on a walk in Mill Bay. He now has to be muzzled when out and about — not to protect others from him, but to protect him from others’ reckless behaviours. (Submitted)
Mill Bay dog poisoned by cannabis during walk

“It’s the absolute pits to have to watch your pet suffer”

The Westshore Wolves, along with eight other Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League teams, have been off the ice since last November due to pandemic-related restrictions. The league is awaiting the next round of public health orders, due this week, to plan its next moves. (Black Press Media file photo)
Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League awaits next public health order

Junior B league on pause since November due to COVID restrictions

Avalanche Canada has issued a special warning for Vancouver Island’s backcountry users. Black Press file photo
Avalanche warning issued for Vancouver Island’s backcountry users

The warning is in effect until Feb. 4.

Campbell River RCMP have made an arrest in connection with an Oct. 2020 death. RCMP photo
Campbell River RCMP make arrest in beating death of homeless man

Suspect in police custody

Canadian Border Services Agency Osoyoos port of entry. (Western News)
Border closure delays trial for U.S. lawyer accused of bringing guns into B.C.

Shawn Jensen is charged with gun smuggling across the Osoyoos border

In a report released on Monday, Sierra Club BC said that majority of climate risks – including droughts, wildfires and landslides – are influenced by industrial logging. (Photo by Binny Paul/ Campbell River Mirror)
Logging practices increase risk of climate change disasters in B.C.: report

Sierra Club BC calls for forestry reforms and inclusion of Indigenous expertise to mitigate climate disaster risks

NDP Leader John Horgan is given a tour of the store during a campaign stop at 88 Supermarket in Vancouver, Oct. 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. political parties reap more millions from public subsidy

NDP, B.C. Liberals, Greens get half of election expenses back

A plane is seen through the window on the tarmac of Vancouver International Airport as the waiting room is empty Tuesday, June 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
New travel rules leave flight options on U.S. airlines for Canadian sun seekers

Only Canadian airlines have suspended their flights down south

Most Read