Photo gallery: Rebels fall from playoffs, QB named player of the week

Westshore Rebels are out of playoffs after a 52-38 loss to the Huskers on Saturday

The Westshore Rebels are out of playoffs after a 52-38 loss to the Huskers on Saturday in Langford.

While the afternoon was a disappointing one for the home team, QB Mason Brown was named BC Lions offence player of the week with 25 of 39 for 275 yards 3 TDS 1 INT, 1 reception for 8 yards and 7 carries for 81 yards.

Brown had his best overall game, statistically at least of the season throwing the ball and moved the ball with his feet as well as he did all he could to claw his club into the post- season.

This is Mason’s and the Rebels’ first BC Lions Player of the Week.



