Photo gallery: Saanich athletes at Island track and field championships

Sarah Kedves won the senior girls high jump with a total of 1.55 metres at the Vancouver Island Track and Field Championships in Port Alberni on May 16 and 17. Rob Wille photo

Saanich athlete Sarah Kedves won two golds and a silver and was named the most inspirational girls athlete at this year’s Vancouver Island Track and Field Championships in Port Alberni on Wednesday and Thursday.

Kedves, a home schooled Grade 12 student competing on behalf of the South Island Distance Education School (and an aspiring figure skater who trains at the Canadian Sports School at PISE), was named the most inspirational senior girl.

Kedves won the senior pole vault (2.45 metres) and high jump (1.55m) and was second in the triple jump (9.9m) behind Rebecca Dutchak’s 11.14m.

Not only a figure skater, #CSSvic third year student-athlete @sarahkedves is taking her talents to tracks and fields near you for athletics! pic.twitter.com/fafZlsHGo8 — CanadianSportSchool (@CdnSportSchool) September 5, 2017

Lambrick Park senior Ben Mulchinock hurls himself into third place in the triple jump with a total of 11. 64 metres at the Vancouver Island Track and Field Championships in Port Alberni on May 16 and 17. Rob Wille photo

Sarah Kedves scoring a second-place finish of 9.9 metres on senior girls triple jump at the Vancouver Island Track and Field Championships in Port Alberni on May 16 and 17. Rob Wille photo

Lambrick Park senior Mitch Clark throws the javelin at the Vancouver Island Track and Field Championships in Port Alberni on May 16 and 17. Clark’s best throw, 27.74 metres, missed the top-10. Rob Wille photo