PHOTOS: Badminton, track and field action in 55+ BC Games kicks off at UVic

Athletes aged 55 and older took to the University of Victoria’s McKinnon Gym and Centennial Stadium in the Greater Victoria 2022 55+ BC Games.
The badminton and track and field events kicked off Wednesday (Sept. 14) morning with athletes travelling from all over the province to compete in the annual, multisport competition.
Track and field action was packed, with the women’s 55-plus 5000 metre, women’s 70-plus 5,000 metre, men’s 55 to 69 5,000 metre, men’s 200-metre pentathlon and men’s 1,500-metre pentathlon races all taking place.
Other events included the men’s pentathlon long jump, men’s pentathlon javelin throw, men’s pentathlon discus throw, men’s 55 to 64 hammer throw, men’s 65 to 74 hammer throw, men’s 75 plus hammer throw, women’s 55 to 69 hammer throw and women’s 70-plus hammer throw.
Badminton action also kicked off with round-robin play for all ages, including singles, doubles and mixed doubles events.
Action is set to continue for both sports, with the competition coming to a close on Saturday (Sept. 17).
austin.westphal@saanichnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
BC GamesSportsTrack and fieldUVic