PHOTOS: Costumed regatta takes to the Gorge in Victoria

Rowers taking part in the Head and Tail of the Gorge regatta in Victoria on Saturday. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)Rowers taking part in the Head and Tail of the Gorge regatta in Victoria on Saturday. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Saturday saw the first day of the weekend’s Head and Tail of the Gorge regatta in Victoria.

The annual University of Victoria event sees rowers from across Canada and the Pacific Northwest race up and down the Gorge narrows dressed in outrageous costumes.

“It’s a fun race with lots of turns which is different than our usual straight line two km race,” said Eliza-Jane Kitchen, the Vikes women’s rowing captain, in a release. “I love going through the narrows with everyone cheering. The water moves fast, so you kind of surge through.”

The regatta continues on Sunday and can be seen from basically anywhere along the Gorge.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

