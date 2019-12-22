PHOTOS: Greater Victoria skaters vie for title of fastest in B.C.

Sabine Bailey, 12, races around the Archie Browning Sports Centre arena during Speed Week, a province-wide speed skating competition Dec. 17. (Nina Grossman/News Staff) Joel Fairbairn joins in on the Speed Week fun with a leisurely skate around the Archie Browning rink in a Christmas leotard. (Nina Grossman/News Staff) Finn Fairbairn, 16 and coach Issac LeBlanc demonstrate some speedy skating at the Archie Browning arena during Speed Week, a province-wide speed skating competition Dec. 17. (Nina Grossman/News Staff) Katalyna Low, 12, and sister Allegra Low, 10, enjoy playing around on the ice after participating in Speed Week at the Archie Browning arena on Dec. 17. (Nina Grossman/News Staff) Tendai Mukahanana, 6, watches speed skaters zoom across the ice during Speed Week at the Archie Browning arena Dec. 17. (Nina Grossman/News Staff) Allegra Low, 10, enjoys playing around on the ice after participating in Speed Week at the Archie Browning arena on Dec. 17. (Nina Grossman/News Staff) Derya McKinnon-Buberoglu, 7, enjoys a free skate after Speed Week at the Archie Browning arena on Dec. 17. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Skaters of all kinds dashed across the ice at Archie Browning Sports Arena on Dec. 17 for Speed Week, the BC Speed Skating Association’s new province-wide competition to find B.C.’s fastest skater.

Participants of all ages hit the ice, their one-lap dashes against the clock recorded and sent off in hopes they would be named B.C.’s fastest skater.

The BC Speed Skating Association will crown champions for male and female skaters in six age groups: 3-5 years of age, 6-9 years of age, 10-12 years of age, 13-15 years of age, 16-18 years of age and skaters 19-years-old and older.

The Esquimalt Speed Skating Club participated along with a handful of community members – from hockey players to figure skaters – who wanted a shot at the big title.

“The crowd is great, everyone seems to be having fun,” said organizer Jody Fairbairn. “We have a lot of followers on Facebook and we’re seeing some really great comments. We’ve been cheering each other on and it’s been really great for building community.”

Fairbairn says the event helped fundraise for a portion of the safety mats the group needs to operate.

For more information on the Esquimalt Speed Skating Club, visit the group’s Facebook page @VictoriaSpeedSkating.