PHOTOS: Greater Victoria skaters vie for title of fastest in B.C.

Sabine Bailey, 12, races around the Archie Browning Sports Centre arena during Speed Week, a province-wide speed skating competition Dec. 17. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
Joel Fairbairn joins in on the Speed Week fun with a leisurely skate around the Archie Browning rink in a Christmas leotard. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
Finn Fairbairn, 16 and coach Issac LeBlanc demonstrate some speedy skating at the Archie Browning arena during Speed Week, a province-wide speed skating competition Dec. 17. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
Katalyna Low, 12, and sister Allegra Low, 10, enjoy playing around on the ice after participating in Speed Week at the Archie Browning arena on Dec. 17. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
Tendai Mukahanana, 6, watches speed skaters zoom across the ice during Speed Week at the Archie Browning arena Dec. 17. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
Allegra Low, 10, enjoys playing around on the ice after participating in Speed Week at the Archie Browning arena on Dec. 17. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
Derya McKinnon-Buberoglu, 7, enjoys a free skate after Speed Week at the Archie Browning arena on Dec. 17. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Skaters of all kinds dashed across the ice at Archie Browning Sports Arena on Dec. 17 for Speed Week, the BC Speed Skating Association’s new province-wide competition to find B.C.’s fastest skater.

Participants of all ages hit the ice, their one-lap dashes against the clock recorded and sent off in hopes they would be named B.C.’s fastest skater.

RELATED: Esquimalt speed skating week helps province find fastest skater

The BC Speed Skating Association will crown champions for male and female skaters in six age groups: 3-5 years of age, 6-9 years of age, 10-12 years of age, 13-15 years of age, 16-18 years of age and skaters 19-years-old and older.

The Esquimalt Speed Skating Club participated along with a handful of community members – from hockey players to figure skaters – who wanted a shot at the big title.

“The crowd is great, everyone seems to be having fun,” said organizer Jody Fairbairn. “We have a lot of followers on Facebook and we’re seeing some really great comments. We’ve been cheering each other on and it’s been really great for building community.”

READ ALSO: Little Saanich speed skaters make big strides

Fairbairn says the event helped fundraise for a portion of the safety mats the group needs to operate.

For more information on the Esquimalt Speed Skating Club, visit the group’s Facebook page @VictoriaSpeedSkating.


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Potent power play pushes Canucks to 4-1 win over Penguins

Just Posted

UPDATE: Plane was heading to Courtenay when it crashed north of Tofino

Plane was scheduled to arrive in Courtenay Saturday afternoon

5 places where you can do a polar bear swim in Greater Victoria

‘It’s got me hooked for life,” says Metchosin man who’s done it 47 years in a row

Spots of slow traffic and a mix of sun and cloud for Greater Victoria on Sunday before Christmas

Christmas shoppers enjoy partially sunny skies

Three Saanich Peninsula organizations receive early Christmas presents

Saanich Marine Rescue Society and and Peninsula Streams Society among community grant recipients

Local MLA Adam Olsen cites family commitments as one of the reasons for not running as leader

Olsen will become interim leader of B.C. Greens on Jan. 6, 2020 when leadership race starts

Cute, fluffy, heartwarming: Here are B.C.’s top animal stories of 2019

From dogs to moose to cougars, here’s what caught our eye in 2019

Sixty-nine Canadians giving up holidays to help with Australian wildfires

Record high temperatures, strong southerly winds are fanning more than 100 fires in New South Wales

CP rail train hit by an avalanche east of Revelstoke

An assessment is in process

‘Most’ Atlantic salmon in pen escape after fire at B.C. fish farm

21,000 salmon were in the pen when the fire broke out

‘Wexit’ should heed pitfalls faced by other separatist movements: experts

Western Canadian grievances largely centre on a perceived federal animus toward the oil and gas sector

B.C. VIEWS: An unpredictable year ahead

B.C. economy continues to do well generally, with low unemployment rates and good job creation numbers

Potent power play pushes Canucks to 4-1 win over Penguins

Virtanen, Miller tally with man advantage for Vancouver

UPDATED: Bus loop at Nanaimo mall re-opened after suspicious package incident

RCMP’s explosives disposal unit attended Woodgrove Centre on Saturday evening

Santa’s Village shut down by bylaw re-opens after visit from Maple Ridge mayor

Santa will look for new, larger location for next Christmas season

Most Read