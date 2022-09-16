PHOTOS: Ice Hockey, Curling bring 55+ BC Games to Esquimalt

There was no shortage of action at the Archie Browning Sports Centre on Friday (Sept. 16) as the Greater Victoria 2022 55+ BC Games continued.
The day saw eight women’s ice hockey teams – Geri Hatricks, Silver Tsunami, Ice Dragons, Coast Classic, Boomer Babes, Wolf Pack, Red Tide and Ice Agers – face off for a spot in Saturday’s (Sept. 17) gold and bronze medal games. The bronze medal game kicks off at 9 a.m. with the gold medal game following at 11 a.m. Medals will be presented after each game.
Curling also continued for its third consecutive day, with the men’s 55 to 64, men’s 65 plus, women’s 55 to 64, women’s 65 plus, mixed 55 to 64 and mixed 65 plus groups all competing throughout the day. Competition is expected to end by Saturday (Sept. 17) afternoon with medal presentations to follow at 2 p.m.
Over 2,500 athletes are competing in 22 sports and the Esquimalt arena and curling rink is just one of the many venues spread throughout the Greater Victoria region for the game.
Admission is free and spectators are welcome to attend. Find the different venues online at 55plusbcgames.org.
