Riders competed in head to heads and time trials during the the hill climb competition at the Victoria Motorcycle Club in Metchosin on Oct. 2.(Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

PHOTOS: Metchosin motorcyclists rev engines for hill climb competition

Victoria Motorcycle Club’s annual hill climb competition held Sunday (Oct. 2) in Metchosin

Motorcyclists descended on Metchosin, revved up their engines and ascended the steep dirt track at the Victoria Motorcycle Club’s annual hill climb competition Sunday (Oct. 2).

This was the first year the event had been held after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus.

Riders climbed the steep dirt trail in time trial competitions and in head-to-head races.

There were junior and adult competitors.

Riders raced up a steep dirt hill at the Victoria Motorcycle Club on Happy Valley Road in Metchosin. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

A young rider takes a tumble during her ride in the hill climb competition at the Victoria Motorcycle Club in Metchosin on Oct. 2. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

A sizeable crowd stood and watched the riders race up the hill. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

A rider sends dirt flying during the hill climb competition at the Victoria Motorcycle Club in Metchosin on Oct. 2. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

A rider crosses the finish line during the hill climb competition at the Victoria Motorcycle Club in Metchosin on Oct. 2. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

Volunteers were on hand to clear the track and help riders down if they crashed. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

A rider pulls a wheelie during the hill climb competition at the Victoria Motorcycle Club in Metchosin on Oct. 2. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

