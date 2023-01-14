PHOTOS: Provincial championships of curling in Chilliwack

It was Team Grandy (white and grey tops) against Team Reese-Hansen (black, and white/navy tops) in the women’s semifinal of the 2023 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Saturday; Jan. 14; 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)It was Team Grandy (white and grey tops) against Team Reese-Hansen (black, and white/navy tops) in the women’s semifinal of the 2023 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Saturday; Jan. 14; 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
It was Team Grandy (white and grey tops) against Team Reese-Hansen (black, and white/navy tops) in the women’s semifinal of the 2023 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Saturday; Jan. 14; 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)It was Team Grandy (white and grey tops) against Team Reese-Hansen (black, and white/navy tops) in the women’s semifinal of the 2023 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Saturday; Jan. 14; 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
It was Team Grandy (white and grey tops) against Team Reese-Hansen (black, and white/navy tops) in the women’s semifinal of the 2023 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Saturday; Jan. 14; 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)It was Team Grandy (white and grey tops) against Team Reese-Hansen (black, and white/navy tops) in the women’s semifinal of the 2023 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Saturday; Jan. 14; 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
It was Team Grandy (white and grey tops) against Team Reese-Hansen (black, and white/navy tops) in the women’s semifinal of the 2023 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Saturday; Jan. 14; 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)It was Team Grandy (white and grey tops) against Team Reese-Hansen (black, and white/navy tops) in the women’s semifinal of the 2023 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Saturday; Jan. 14; 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
It was Team Grandy (white and grey tops) against Team Reese-Hansen (black; and white/navy tops) in the women’s semifinal of the 2023 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Saturday; Jan. 14; 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)It was Team Grandy (white and grey tops) against Team Reese-Hansen (black; and white/navy tops) in the women’s semifinal of the 2023 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Saturday; Jan. 14; 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
It was Team Grandy (white and grey tops) against Team Reese-Hansen (black, and white/navy tops) in the women’s semifinal of the 2023 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Saturday; Jan. 14; 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)It was Team Grandy (white and grey tops) against Team Reese-Hansen (black, and white/navy tops) in the women’s semifinal of the 2023 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Saturday; Jan. 14; 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
It was Team Grandy (white and grey tops) against Team Reese-Hansen (black, and white/navy tops) in the women’s semifinal of the 2023 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Saturday; Jan. 14; 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)It was Team Grandy (white and grey tops) against Team Reese-Hansen (black, and white/navy tops) in the women’s semifinal of the 2023 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Saturday; Jan. 14; 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
It was Team Grandy (white and grey tops) against Team Reese-Hansen (black, and white/navy tops) in the women’s semifinal of the 2023 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Saturday; Jan. 14; 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)It was Team Grandy (white and grey tops) against Team Reese-Hansen (black, and white/navy tops) in the women’s semifinal of the 2023 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Saturday; Jan. 14; 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
It was Team Grandy (white and grey tops) against Team Reese-Hansen (black, and white/navy tops) in the women’s semifinal of the 2023 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Saturday; Jan. 14; 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)It was Team Grandy (white and grey tops) against Team Reese-Hansen (black, and white/navy tops) in the women’s semifinal of the 2023 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Saturday; Jan. 14; 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
It was Team Grandy (white and grey tops) against Team Reese-Hansen (black, and white/navy tops) in the women’s semifinal of the 2023 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Saturday; Jan. 14; 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)It was Team Grandy (white and grey tops) against Team Reese-Hansen (black, and white/navy tops) in the women’s semifinal of the 2023 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Saturday; Jan. 14; 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
It was Team Grandy (white and grey tops) against Team Reese-Hansen (black, and white/navy tops) in the women’s semifinal of the 2023 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Saturday; Jan. 14; 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)It was Team Grandy (white and grey tops) against Team Reese-Hansen (black, and white/navy tops) in the women’s semifinal of the 2023 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Saturday; Jan. 14; 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
It was Team Grandy (white and grey tops) against Team Reese-Hansen (black, and white/navy tops) in the women’s semifinal of the 2023 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Saturday; Jan. 14; 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)It was Team Grandy (white and grey tops) against Team Reese-Hansen (black, and white/navy tops) in the women’s semifinal of the 2023 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Saturday; Jan. 14; 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
It was Team Grandy (white and grey tops) against Team Reese-Hansen (black, and white/navy tops) in the women’s semifinal of the 2023 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Saturday; Jan. 14; 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)It was Team Grandy (white and grey tops) against Team Reese-Hansen (black, and white/navy tops) in the women’s semifinal of the 2023 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Saturday; Jan. 14; 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
People watch the women’s semifinal in the 2023 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)People watch the women’s semifinal in the 2023 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

The Chilliwack Curling Club hosted the provincial championships of women’s and men’s curling in January.

Both the 2023 B.C. Men’s Curling Championship and the 2023 Scotties B.C. Women’s Curling Championship were held in Chilliwack Jan. 10 to 15.

The women’s semifinals (pictured above) took place on the afternoon of Jan. 14 with Team Grandy playing against Team Reese-Hansen.

The men’s semifinal (Cotter versus Pierce) was scheduled for 7 p.m. Jan. 15. The championship finals were set for Sunday, Jan. 15 with the women playing at 9 a.m. and the men at 2 p.m.

To watch the action live, go to www.youtube.com/CurlBC.

For more, including results, check out curlbc.ca.

READ MORE: Chilliwack Curling Club hosts provincials

 

Do you have something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

chilliwackcurlingPhoto Galleries

Previous story
Scott Niedermayer, Kyle Turris among stars announced for BCHL Alumni Game in Penticton
Next story
BCHL all-star weekend in Penticton set to be first of its kind

Just Posted

The Victoria Royals will wear Lunar New Year jerseys while hosting the Kelowna Rockets Saturday (Jan. 14). (Courtesy of the Victoria Royals)
Victoria Royals celebrating Lunar New Year with one-of-a-kind jerseys

Colwood council is encouraging residents to participate in its annual service review process, which is set to continue for the next two weeks. (Black Press Media file photo)
Colwood residents encouraged to participate in council service review

Oak Bay council whittles down its priorities, with a list expected back at the table Feb. 8. (Black Press Media file photo)
Oak Bay priority plan includes continued work on infill housing

Colwood council has approved draft park management plans for Havenwood and Latoria Creek parks, setting them up for a final round of public input before they are returned to council for final approval in March. (Courtesy City of Colwood)
Colwood residents to get final say in parks plans