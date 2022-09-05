PHOTOS: Rain delays reschedule races at Westshore Motorsports

Some events from Sunday were rescheduled to Monday (Sept. 5.)

Rain collects on some of the cars during a rain delay at the Westshore Motorsports Park on Sept. 4. (Simon Fearn/Black Press Media)

Monday (Sept. 5) is set to be a chock-a-block at Westshore Motorsports Park after rain delays pushed back some of Sunday’s schedulled racing at the Westshore Motorsports Park to Monday.

The Street Stock, Outlaw 4, and iMOD races will now go on Monday with an early start at 11 a.m, ahead of the big ticket event, the Canada 200 event, set to start at 6 p.m. on Monday.

People with a ticket to the Canada 200 Monday evening will be able to attend those rescheduled races.

“We apologize for the inconvenience, it was a tough decision we were forced to make,” read a post on the Westshore Motorsports Park Facebook page.

The rain was the first the Greater Victoria area has seen since Aug. 10, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada data.

