The 2019 Super Channel Championships comes to Bear Mountain this week.

Boxing BC is hosting the event, which features some of Canada’s best boxers in the Elite, Youth and Junior categories.

ALSO READ: BC Boxing brings championship bout to Bear Mountain

The event is being held from April 23 to 27 at the Westin Bear Mountain Golf Resort & Spa in Langford.

The event is being livestreamed on Youtube.

ALSO READ: National championship boxing event to take place in Langford

Here are some pictures of day two of the event.

swikar.oli@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter