PHOTOS: St. Mikes stifle Oak Bay to reclaim Gareth Rees Boot trophy

St. Michaels University School’s rugby team lifts the 2020 Gareth Rees Boot following the team’s Boot Game win over Oak Bay on Thursday, March 12. (Kyle Slavin/St. Michaels University School)
Grade 12 student Max Nishima, captain of St. Michaels University School’s Senior Boys Rugby team, lifts the Rees Boot following the team’s Boot Game win over Oak Bay on Thursday, March 12. (Kyle Slavin/St. Michaels University School)
Grade 12 student Max Nishima, captain of St. Michaels University School’s Senior Boys Rugby team, lifts the Rees Boot following the team’s Boot Game win over Oak Bay on Thursday, March 12. (Kyle Slavin/St. Michaels University School)
Grade 12 student Chloé Hill-Huse tackles an Oak Bay player during the Robinson Cup game on Thursday, March 12. (Kyle Slavin/St. Michaels University School)
Grade 11 student Emily Salomon Wong grab hold of an Oak Bay player during the Robinson Cup game on Thursday, March 12. (Kyle Slavin/St. Michaels University School)
SMUS Grade 10 student Charlotte Kessler angles away from Oak Bay tacklers during the Robinson Cup on March 12. (Kyle Slavin/St. Michaels University School)
St. Michaels University School Grade 11 student Duke Curran, right, tackles an Oak Bay player during the Boot Game on Thursday, March 12. (Kyle Slavin/St. Michaels University School)
Grade 12 student Matt Klimchuk pulls away from two Barbarians. (Kyle Slavin/St. Michaels University School)

Led by captain Max Nishima, the Saint Michaels University School Blue Jags ended the Oak Bay Barbarians two-year run as Boot Game winners with a decisive 34-0 victory at UVic’s Centennial Stadium last week.

After two years of Oak Bay coming out on top of the Gareth Rees Boot Game, the Blue Jags swarmed Oak Bay and managed to win without giving up a single point.

Sadly, it looks to be the last rugby game of the season for St. Mikes. The Jags are on the upswing after playing the underdog to the Barbs the past two years. B.C. School Sports followed the provincial recommendation and suspended the rest of the spring sports seasons.

READ MORE: B.C. School Sports suspends spring season

As for the Gareth Rees Boot Game rivalry (Rees, the greatest Canadian rugby player of all time, is a SMUS grad), St. Mikes is now at 12 of the 26 trophies, just one behind Oak Bay’s 13 (there is a tie in there somewhere).

READ ALSO: (2018) Barbs win battle for the Boot in a good evening for local rugby

READ ALSO: (2012) Barbs smash St. Mikes in rugby’s Boot Game

Showing their class for St. Mikes was Luka Djurickovic who scampered along for two tries, with Ben Shaw, John Hernandez-Gillespie and Toby Wu also scoring a try each.

Will Kinahan hit three of the five conversions plus a three-point penalty goal.

Saint Michaels University School also won the annual Robinson Cup match women’s derby 41-15.

To Oak Bay’s credit, St. Mikes led 29-0 at the half, meaning the Barbs clawed back to outscore SMUS 15-11 in the second half.

But it was too late as St. Mikes scored two tries each from Dasha Tosova and Kenzi Farish, and one each from Fernanda Osio, Marabella Rodriguez-Ramirez and Ava O’Connor.

The clever-footed Sofie Tafel kicked three conversions.

Brenda Garcia led Oak Bay with two tries and Marley Robinson scored one as well in their second-half rally that showed tremendous character.

READ ALSO: Athletes turn Centennial track into Saanich speedway

Though all school sports are now sidelined in accordance with the precautionary shutdown of all B.C. School Sports, there is some hope that a few dates could be rescheduled for June. It could include a discussion of a rugby 7s provincial tournament, however, it’s too early to know at this point.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘It’s never too late to get strong’: B.C. grandma deadlifts twice her weight for the gold

Just Posted

Central Saanich farmer welcomes pending arrival of foreign seasonal labour

Federal government announced Wednesday up to 6,800 seasonal farm workers can arrive in B.C.

Royals fans encouraged to keep tickets to cancelled games for next year’s season

Final standings for 2019-20 WHL regular season determined using win percentages

Saanich Police arrest man in connection to violent home invasion, find loaded rifle under kitchen table

Police service dog Grimm assisted with the arrest

VicPD suspends bike pick-up program during pandemic

Found bikes can still be reported online

West Shore RCMP search for suspect, victim in Langford assault

Bystander left with head injuries after intervening in assault

B.C. records new COVID-19 death as number of cases rises to 271

Death is at the Lynn Valley Care Home

POLL: How much of an impact is the COVID-19 outbreak having on your daily life?

B.C.’s total number of COVID-19 cases jumped to 186 Wednesday, as 83… Continue reading

Save-On-Foods temporarily bans reusable shopping bags, suspends bottle returns due to COVID-19

It has also limited its operating hours and implemented special shopping hour for seniors

B.C. medical coverage extended to residents returning from COVID-19-affected areas

Expired service cards can be extended without visit to ICBC office

Coronavirus update: What’s happening right now in Canada

Black Press Media is updating this file throughout the day. Check back to see the latest news

B.C. Rotary exchange students told to ‘shelter in place’ through COVID-19

Participants concerned about being stuck, visas running out

Island Health isn’t sharing locations of COVID-19 cases for privacy reasons

Chief medical health officer says novelty of the arrival of the virus will pass

‘It’s never too late to get strong’: B.C. grandma deadlifts twice her weight for the gold

Sharlene Brunjes, 67, is encouraging others over 40 to do the same for their bone health

COVID-19 March 19 International update: The ‘world is at war’

Black Press Media is updating this file throughout the day. Check back to see the latest news

Most Read