Cyclist in the 100 km and 60 km races in Tour de Victoria took off at 8:30 a.m. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

PHOTOS: Tour de Victoria takes off

1,800 cyclists took off in the Ryder Hesjedal’s Tour de Victoria for a city-wide loop

As early as 7:00 a.m. nearly 1,800 cyclists were up and ready to race in the eighth annual Ryder Hesjedal’s Tour de Victoria.

Eight different races are scheduled for Saturday. At 7:00 a.m., the 160 km and the 140 km took off from legislature to complete a loop across Greater Victoria.

At 8:30 a.m. the 100km and 60km races took off, and at noon the 30 km, 15 km, and 7 km races will launch, followed by a kids ride at 2:30 p.m.

If you weren’t up early enough to catch the racers, take a look at some of the photos snapped across the city this morning.

Cyclists competing in the 160 km and 140 km races began at 7:00 a.m. at the legislature. By 8:20 a.m., many were riding along Goldstream Avenue for the Langford leg of the Tour de Victoria.

At 8:30 a.m., cyclists competing in the 100 km and 60 km races began. They started at the legislature, then made their way down Governement Street, down Johnson Street, and up Harbour Road, heading towards View Royal.

For more information, you can head to tourdevictoria.com

