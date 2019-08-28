Victoria Royals coaches and players kneel and stand at centre ice at the Save on Foods Memorial Centre as the main training camp for the 2019-20 WHL season got underway Tuesday morning at 9:00 am. The players divided into to three practice teams for the camp, all named after previous pro level Victoria teams, the Aristocrats, Salmon Kings and Cougars. Training camp started off with The Aristocrats on the ice. (Don Denton/News Staff)

PHOTOS: Training camp ends, Victoria Royals face each other Thursday

The Royals’ intra-squad game is Aug. 29 at 7:05 p.m. at Save on Foods Memorial Centre

The Victoria Royals’ training camp ends Thursday with the 2019 intra-quad game.

The blue versus white matchup features what is quickly becoming tradition, $2 hot dogs, popcorn, and pop.

The Royals’ intra-squad game is Aug. 29 at 7:05 p.m. at Save on Foods Memorial Centre. Admission is donation with general admission seating.

Victoria open the pre-season on the road Friday, Aug. 30 against the Kelowna Rockets at Prospera Place. The club will then face the Kamloops Blazers Aug. 31 at the Sandman Centre.

Victoria Royals coaches and players kneel and stand at centre ice at the Save on Foods Memorial Centre as the main training camp for the 2019-20 WHL season got underway Tuesday morning at 9:00 am. The players divided into to three practice teams for the camp, all named after previous pro level Victoria teams, the Aristocrats, Salmon Kings and Cougars. Training camp started off with The Aristocrats on the ice. Goaltending coach Lynden Sammartino coaches goaltenders at the morning session. (Don Denton/News Staff)

Victoria Royals coaches and players kneel and stand at centre ice at the Save on Foods Memorial Centre as the main training camp for the 2019-20 WHL season got underway Tuesday morning at 9:00 am. The players divided into to three practice teams for the camp, all named after previous pro level Victoria teams, the Aristocrats, Salmon Kings and Cougars. Training camp started off with The Aristocrats on the ice. (Don Denton/News Staff)

Victoria Royals coaches and players kneel and stand at centre ice at the Save on Foods Memorial Centre as the main training camp for the 2019-20 WHL season got underway Tuesday morning at 9:00 am. The players divided into to three practice teams for the camp, all named after previous pro level Victoria teams, the Aristocrats, Salmon Kings and Cougars. Training camp started off with The Aristocrats on the ice. Goalie Brock Gould grabs a drink of water during a break. (Don Denton/News Staff)

Victoria Royals coaches and players took to the ice at centre ice at the Save on Foods Memorial Centre as the main training camp for the 2019-20 WHL season got underway Tuesday morning at 9:00 am. The players divided into to three practice teams for the camp, all named after previous pro level Victoria teams, the Aristocrats, Salmon Kings and Cougars. Training camp started off with The Aristocrats on the ice. First player in the rink was #3 Remy Aquilon. (Don Denton/News Staff)

Victoria Royals coaches and players were on the ice at the Save on Foods Memorial Centre as the main training camp for the 2019-20 WHL season got underway Tuesday morning at 9:00 am. The players divided into to three practice teams for the camp, all named after previous pro level Victoria teams, the Aristocrats, Salmon Kings and Cougars. Training camp started off with The Aristocrats on the ice. Assistant coach Doug Bodger shows how it’s done. (Don Denton/News Staff)

Saanich to host provincial horseshoe pitching championship

