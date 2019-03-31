PHOTOS: Victoria Royals take 3-2 playoff series lead after beating Kamloops

The Victoria Royals are taking names this playoff season, collecting a high-stakes win during game 5 against Kamloops over the weekend.

Forward Phillip Schultz helped lead the Royals to a 6-3 win over the Kamloops Blazers Saturday night – pushing the team ahead to lead the best-of-seven series 3-2.

Schultz scored three goals and an assist during the game, collecting a hat-trick on the way to the Royals’ win. D-Jay Jerome, Noah Lamb and Tanner Sidaway came in with the other three goals.

Goaltender Griffen Outhouse saved 27 of 30 shots.

Royals’ forward Alex Bolshakov, of Seattle, made his first WHL playoff appearance after playing in give regular season games. He was selected by the club in the fourth round, 69th overall, in the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft.

The Royals had recently lost forward Kody McDonald to an indefinite suspension after a match penalty. McDonald was suspended after he swung and hit a Kamloops Blazers player and the team’s trainer with his hockey stick.

The Royals will continue the round 1 match-up against Kamloops on April 1 at 7 p.m.at the Sandman Centre in Kamloops, B.C.

If necessary, the teams will meet back in Victoria April 3 for game 7. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Select Your Tickets box office, over the phone by calling 250-220-7777, or online at selectyourtickets.com.

The Victoria Royals lead the best-of-seven series 3-2 after Saturday night’s 6-3 win over Kamloops. (Spencer Pickles for Black Press Media)
Fans got into the spirit at game 5 of the best-of-seven WHL playoff series Saturday night at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre. (Spencer Pickles for Black Press Media)
Fans got into the spirit at game 5 of the best-of-seven WHL playoff series Saturday night at the at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre.(Spencer Pickles for Black Press Media)
The Royals battled it out with Kamloops Saturday night for a satisfying 6-3 win. (Spencer Pickles for Black Press Media)
The Royals continue their Round 1 match-up against the Kamloops Blazers on Monday, April 1 with Game 6 at the Sandman Centre in Kamloops. (Spencer Pickles for Black Press Media)
Ralph Jarratt faces down a Kamloops Blazer during game 5 of the best-of seven series at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre Saturday night. (Spencer Pickles for Black Press Media)

PHOTOS: Victoria Royals take 3-2 playoff series lead after beating Kamloops

