Bob Fish of Youbou looks to return a shot while partner Lindy Arnold of Victoria looks on in previous mixed doubles pickleball play. Both are competing in this weekend’s Victoria Classic indoor tournament at Pearkes Recreation Centre. (Black Press Media file photo)

Bob Fish of Youbou looks to return a shot while partner Lindy Arnold of Victoria looks on in previous mixed doubles pickleball play. Both are competing in this weekend’s Victoria Classic indoor tournament at Pearkes Recreation Centre. (Black Press Media file photo)

Pickleball passion on display at Pearkes in Saanich for Victoria Classic

Rec centre hosting indoor tournament June 10 to 12 featuring singles, doubles play

The pop-pop of pickleball will be reverberating through the field house at Pearkes Recreation Centre this weekend, as 154 players from across the province compete in the Victoria Classic 2022.

Play gets underway tomorrow (June 10) with singles competition (men at 5 p.m., women at 6:30), followed on Saturday by doubles play.

Men’s pairs in the 3.5 and 4.0 skill categories get underway at 8:30 a.m. on June 11, while the men’s open doubles begin at 9:30 a.m. The women’s 3.5 and 4.0 divisions start at 10 a.m. followed by the women’s open doubles at 12:30 p.m.

Sunday sees mixed doubles action, with 3.0/3.5 pairs on the courts starting at 8:30 a.m., the 4.0 division at 10 a.m. and the open competition at 10:30.

According to the Victoria Regional Pickleball Association website, players, volunteers and spectators are advised that proof of vaccination against COVID-19 will be required to enter the field house.

For more information, visit pickleballtournaments.com/tournamentinfo.pl?tid=6407.

ALSO READ: Canadiens hire Olympic hero Marie-Philip Poulin as player development consultant

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: don.descoteau@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Greater VictoriaSaanich

Previous story
Vancouver Island swimmer set to make debut at world championships in Portugal

Just Posted

Bob Fish of Youbou looks to return a shot while partner Lindy Arnold of Victoria looks on in previous mixed doubles pickleball play. Both are competing in this weekend’s Victoria Classic indoor tournament at Pearkes Recreation Centre. (Black Press Media file photo)
Pickleball passion on display at Pearkes in Saanich for Victoria Classic

VicPD has released its annual community survey results on perception of safety, crime and policing in Victoria and Esquimalt. (Black Press Media file photo)
People feel four times safer at night in downtown Victoria than they did in 2014

A puppy named Nugget has been returned home after going missing when his owner’s truck and camper were reported stolen with the dog inside. (Courtesy West Shore RCMP)
Dog stolen from Langford home safe after being found in Alberta

French horn musician and Royal Canadian Navy Naden Band member Alliszon Zaichkowski, centre, plays one of her 20 conch shells at a competition in Key West, Fla., during March 2020. Zaichkowski went on to win the contest’s women’s division and perform on Canada’s Got Talent. (Courtesy of Alliszon Zaichkowski)
Greater Victoria musician toots conch shell on Canada’s Got Talent; gets Howie Mandel’s support