Denver Broncos punter Mitch Berger waits for the ball while warming up prior to the start an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Landover, Md., on November 15, 2009. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Rob Carr)

PODCAST: Bob Marjanovich chats with longtime NFL punter Mitch Berger

MOJ on Sports: B.C. product won a Super Bowl with the Pittsburgh Steelers

On this edition of ‘MOJ on Sports’, Bob Marjanovich chats with former NFL punter Mitch Berger, a Super Bowl champion with the Pittsburgh Steelers and a two-time Pro Bowler.

“It’s an amazing journey for a Canadian kid born in Kamloops to make it all the way to the National Football League, and eventually win a Super Bowl at the age of 35.” said Marjanovich.

Berger also had stints with the Cincinnati Bengals, Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, St. Louis Rams, New Orleans Saints, Arizona Cardinals, Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos. He won Super Bowl XLIII with the Steelers against the Cardinals.

LISTEN: Brenden DillonB.C. Native plays for the Winnipeg Jets

LISTEN: Kirk McLeanCanucks goaltending legend Kirk McLean

