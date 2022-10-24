Al Fortune visits the PQB News/VI Free Daily studios. (Peter McCully photo)

Al Fortune visits the PQB News/VI Free Daily studios. (Peter McCully photo)

PODCAST: Islander discusses running a marathon after Type 1 diabetes diagnosis

PQBeat: Parksville resident Al Fortune discusses changes to daily routines, much more

The PQB News podcast PQBeat can be found here. You can also search ‘PQBeat’ on Spotify, Google Podcasts, iTunes, iHeart, Amazon or the Podcast App on your iPhone).

For our latest installment, PQB News/Vancouver Island Free Daily editor Philip Wolf chats with Al Fortune, who will soon run his first marathon since being diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. Fortune will take part in the TCS New York City Marathon on Nov. 6.

Listen to all PQBeat podcasts here.

Listen to all Today in B.C. podcasts here.

