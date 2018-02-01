The BC Games returns to Kamloops, hosts of the inaugural BC Winter Games in 1979. (Black Press file)

Province marks 40th anniversary of BC Games

The games, which began in 1978, are returning to Kamloops for a third time

The B.C. government announced Thursday that 2018 is the year of the BC Games, marking the sporting event’s 40th anniversary.

“The Games’ athletes, coaches and volunteers are role models, not only for excellence, but for the value of contributing to communities and our province,” said Tourism Minister Lisa Beare in a news release.

The first BC Games, a summer Games, took place in Penticton in 1978, and over the past four decades, has been held in 38 communities, with more than 350,000 participants and volunteers.

This year’s Winter Games are set for Feb. 22 to 25 in Kamloops. (Black Press is a sponsor of the event.) It’s the city’s third time hosting, since the inaugural Winter Games there in 1979.

Several BC Games competitors have gone on to represent Canada in the Olympics and on other national and international stages.

Fourteen alumni, such as Kamloops speed skater Josie Morrison, Kelowna skier Kelsey Serwa, and Summerland bobsledder Justin Kripps, will represent Team Canada in the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Games this month.

“What athletes learn are lifelong skills,” said Niki Remesz, president of the 2018 Kamloops event. “Even if they do not continue to compete for the sport in the Winter Games, they (will) continue to develop regardless.”

“It’s nice to see a full circle of how the community and sport capacity has advanced,” Remesz added. “Being the tournament capital of Canada, (Kamloops) continues to add to its infrastructure and community engagement.”

The BC Winter Games is projected to bring in roughly $1.6 million to benefit the Kamloops economy.

Previous story
BCHL Today: Mental health talk for BCHL players and Clips making move

Just Posted

Wounded Warrior Run launch highlights Greater Victoria couple who found strength in uncertainty

Luc and Sherry Beauvais share how they deal with PTSD

Counsel stresses presumption of innocence in Oak Bay murder case

Lawyer Kevin McCullough represents Andrew Berry in Christmas double-homicide case

String of violent physical incidents leave Victoria police officers injured

VicPD: Incidents outline the dangers officers face on a daily basis in Victoria and Esquimalt

Direct democracy results in community projects

Three of 28 project submissions win out

CRD inks deal for Macaulay Point pump station upgrade

Construction on $36M project part of larger wastewater treatment undertaking

VIDEO: RCMP puppy contest starts with a name, ends with a bond

Mounties are relying on B.C.’s most creative to help out with new names

A day to tackle the stigma surrounding mental health

Today Canadians are encouraged to Facebook, Tweet, hashtag, snap or just talk about mental health

More than 1,400 people in B.C. died of drug overdoses in 2017

Coroner says fentanyl was detected in 80 per cent of those deaths

Precious puppies to be named by you

The RCMP is asking kids from around the country to help name the latest police dogs

Former B.C. Mountie found guilty in 5 indecent assault cases

A Kamloops judge found a ex-Mountie guilty of assaulting five boys in the late 1970s and early ’80s

Province marks 40th anniversary of BC Games

The games, which began in 1978, are returning to Kamloops for a third time

Alberta premier ramps up oil pipeline battle with B.C.

No more electricity discussions with B.C., Rachel Notley says

Police actions justified in incident involving B.C. officer’s death: IIO

Independent Investigations Office concludes its inquiry into Abbotsford case

Harry Potter audiobook can improve focus on long, boring drives: study

Canadian researcher concerned that 40% of crashes can be attributed to in-car distraction

Most Read